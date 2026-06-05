Dem senator bankrolling Platner's campaign ripped for downplaying abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's Ocean PAC donated $10,000 to controversial Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, calling him 'wonderfully appealing.'

Massive Mexico-California border busts uncover eye-popping amount of drugs: 'Remain vigilant' Trump scores victory despite growing GOP divide after Senate passes $70B ICE, Border Patrol funding package Rubio sanctions Cuban groups with ties to US nonprofit network funded by communist donor Neville Roy SinghamAOC dodges questions on abuse allegations, Nazi tattoo claims rocking Platner's campaignFour Senate Republicans again unite with Dems to block Trump's SAVE America ActHunter Biden could mount a successful White House bid given recent Democrat picks: TrumpDemocrats split over Tlaib's Lebanon measure as Republicans seize on Hezbollah omission SEE IT: Dem senators dodge on backing Platner as Maine candidate’s scandal clouds final days before primaryPentagon drops 180 faiths from military's recognized religions listMike Pence: Graham Platner’s behavior is ‘incomprehensible’Democrats don’t know how to speak to ‘normal guys’: Clay TravisLaura Ingraham: This is who Democrats hope brings home the majority in the SenateForeign policy expert explains why she is skeptical of Iran’s adherence to a dealDemocratic senator trades barbs with Trump’s EPA administrator over cost-benefit of closing coal plants EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin claps back at Sen.

Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, for suggesting country’s cost benefit would be improved by eliminating "polluting" energy sources.who is one of Graham Platner’s top donors, is now drawing backlash for shrugging off the most recent allegations of misconduct that have followed the controversial Maine Senate candidate. Platner has received $10,000 in the form of two $5,000 donations from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's, D-R.I. , leadership PAC, according to One donation from Whitehouse’s Ocean PAC came in March of this year.

Another one was made last October. Notably, the most recent donation was made before former governor Janet Mills, a second Democratic candidate for Senate, suspended her campaign at the end of April. Although Whitehouse’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the donations show the high degree of confidence lawmakers like Whitehouse have in Platner's ability to unseat the moderate Republican incumbent, Susan Collins, R-Maine, currently holding office in a blue-leaning state.

Whitehouse has been among Platner’s most constant supporters among lawmakers in the U.S. Senate, calling the controversial candidate"wonderfully appealing" in an "He’s off to a really strong start and has a wonderfully appealing local background and story," Whitehouse said.of Platner’s past web history, views and personal conduct. Most recently, reporting for the New York Times chronicled accounts from several of Platner's former romantic interests, including"Seems like a lot of nothing.

I mean, the only one who had anything to say that seemed ‘unsettling’ was a woman who works for right-wing political operations," Whitehouserecalling Whitehouse's grilling of President Donald Trump's 2018 Supreme Court Justice nominee over high-school slang in a search for possible improprieties. SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER SENT EXPLICIT TEXTS TO MULTIPLE WOMEN WHILE MARRIED, WIFE SAYS: REPORT"To the people just now learning that Sheldon Whitehouse is an amoral cretin, your ignorance to this point has been a choice," GOP consultant Luke Thompson wrote on X. "Is there a more contemptible man in the Senate than Sheldon Whitehouse?

" TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet wrote on X. ":Sheldon Whitehouse, ringleader of the smearing of Kavanaugh, is a very bad person," Capital Research investigative researcher Parker Thayer wrote on X. "What an absolute dirt bag," Republican operative Matt Whitlock wrote on X."Dismissing a vivid account of physical abuse because it happened to a Republican operative is the most thing I’ve ever heard. " Amber Duke, the Editor-in-chief of the DailyCaller, also blasted Whitehouse's seemingly uneven application of scrutiny.

"What happened to this energy, Sen? " Duke said, highlighting a Tweet Whitehouse had put out during Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing. "Today I stand with women who are brave enough to come forward with their stories of abuse and mistreatment. They deserve to be heard and credible allegations must be investigated.

We must believe survivors, not bully them," Whitehouse had written at the time.

"Sheldon Whitehouse is the same guy who accused Brett Kavanaugh of being a rapist because he wrote ‘boofing’ in his yearbook," conservative writer Bonchie wrote on X. Apart from the Thursday report, Platner has received backlash for making off-color remarks on sexual abuse, race and terror, for a"How about people just take some responsibility for themselves and not so f---ed up when they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to? " Platner wrote in 2013.

Whitehouse has his own controversial past, including details about his family having a membership at the exclusive Bailey’s Beach Club, formerly known as Spouting Rock Beach Association, rumored to have an all-White clientele.

"I think the people who are running the place are still working on that, and I'm sorry it hasn't happened yet," Whitehouse said in 2017, referring to allowing minority members. "It's a long tradition in Rhode Island, and there are many of them. And we just need to work our way through the issues.

"Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse speaks with journalists at the Blue Zone during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2025. Maine will hold its Senate primaries next Tuesday. Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tom Steyer Fund Raising Senate Elections Democrats Senate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Fetterman erupts over 'creeper' Graham Platner, suggesting he's a 'Nazi sympathizer'Sen. John Fetterman attacked Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, calling him a 'creeper' amid his latest scandal.

Read more »

Graham Platner Faces Sexting Scandal as Maine Senate Campaign Gains National AttentionDemocratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's campaign is under scrutiny due to sexting allegations, prompting his mother and mother-in-law to defend him while he meets with top Senate Democrats including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The scandal involves alleged sexual texts to multiple women and an active Kik account. Platner canceled a scheduled event with VoteVets after relatives were questioned, and his meeting with Democrats was moved to a secure location amid protests.

Read more »

Rep. Seth Moulton Dismisses Maine Senate Candidate Graham PlatnerRep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) has dismissed Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner due to his scandalous behavior. Moulton believes that Platner's controversies are overshadowed by the fact that he is running against Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who consistently supports President Donald Trump's agenda. Collins has been accused of rubber stamping Trump's policies, including the war in Iran, which has raised gas prices and resulted in the deaths of innocent people. Moulton thinks that voters in Maine will have to make a decision between Platner and Collins, weighing the pros and cons of each candidate.

Read more »

Women Accuse Democratic Senate Candidate Graham Platner of Unsettling Behavior and Physical IntimidationMultiple women who previously dated Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate challenging Sen. Susan Collins, have come forward with allegations of unsettling behavior, including instances of physical intimidation and heavy drinking. The accounts add to existing controversies over Platner's Nazi tattoo, which he claims not to have fully understood. Platner admits to past alcohol abuse and imperfect relationships but denies any wrongdoing beyond that, calling the allegations politically motivated.

Read more »