Dem Rep. Moulton: Iran Agreement 'Sounds Like a Surrender Document'

Monday on CNN's 'The Lead,' Seth Moulton (D-MA) said the Trump administration's Iran agreement sounded like a 'surrender document.' | Clips

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Seth Moulton said the Trump administration’s Iran agreement sounded like a “surrender document. ” Host Jake Tapper said, “We still don’t know the text, the specifics of this agreement with Iran.

But earlier today, President Trump predicted that there soon will be free sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. Do you agree? ” Moulton said, “We just don’t know. And this is the administration that promised to be the most transparent in history.

And yet they can’t share a memo, a mere memo that’s a page and a half long. And yet we’re supposed to believe that this page and a half memo is going to reopen the strait, prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, stop, according to JD Vance, his interview earlier, stop them from building ballistic missiles and supporting proxies in the region, return peace of the region, all in exchange for hundreds of billions of dollars of U.S. taxpayer money.

I mean, you can’t rent an apartment for an agreement. That’s a page and a half long. And yet you were supposed to supposed to trust this out of this memorandum of understanding. It honestly sounds like a surrender document.

That’s what it sounds like to me. ” He added, “So we’re just talking about a memorandum. That memorandum says we will discuss the nuclear program in the future. ”





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