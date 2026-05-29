Dem Rep. Adam Smith: 'Only Thing I Want to Hear from Jill Biden Is I'm Sorry'

On Thursday, on CNN's 'The Arena,' Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said the only thing he wanted to hear from former first lady Jill Biden was an apology, while discussing her recent statements about President Joe Biden's last debate performance. | Clips

On Thursday, on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Adam Smith said the only thing he wanted to hear from former first lady Jill Biden was an apology, while discussing her recent statements about President Joe Biden’s last debate performance.

Co-host Kasie Hunt said, “Now we’re hearing this from Joe Biden. Is it productive for her to be out there saying these things at this point, in your view? Smith said, “I don’t think it’s terribly productive. And it’s sad, and it’s dishonest.

I mean, just think of the two sentences she said. I saw him on the debate stage. I thought he was having a stroke. And then in the next breath, she says, no, I didn’t see any evidence of cognitive decline.

Come on. I mean, and this is something that was a huge problem for my party. I mean, it was very clear. You know, probably a couple of years out, the Joe Biden was not going to be a credible candidate for president because of his age and declining health.

That to my mind, that’s not even debatable. And yet, Jill and the family and a whole lot of his advisors around him, for whatever reason, dug in and said, we’re going to jam him forward. And we’ve paid a terrible, terrible price for that.

The final point on this is every one of us Democrats out there who saw that Biden was going to run and there was no stopping him, had, you know, we had to try and defend, you know, which undermined our credibility as individuals and our credibility as a party. So it really weakened us in 2024. They should have seen it.

They just should have seen it, and the only thing I want to hear from Jill Biden is I’m sorry. We should have said something sooner. ”





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