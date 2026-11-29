Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he set up Trump accounts for his kids, urging parents to claim a free $250 regardless of how they feel about Trump.

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Antoni explains how Elon Musk's pledge to donate two SpaceX shares to every child in America provides a financial head start to future generations. Antoni discusses the economic impact of the donation and the creation of Trump accounts for children. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he and his wife set up Trump accounts for their children and urged all American parents to do the same.

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Polis said Americans should sign their children up for the program regardless of how they feel about Trump as a figure in U.S. politics.