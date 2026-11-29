“It doesn’t matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk (who donated two shares to each kid), it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids’ future,” Gov. Jared Polis posted …

Colorado’s Democratic governor admitted he signed his kids up for President Trump’s new savings program — pleading with his lefty base to do the same despite their hatred of the program’s namesake.

“It doesn’t matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk , it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids’ future,” Gov. Jared Polis“We all know that the President likes to name things after himself, and in this case, he put his name on what is a very good idea: A savings account for all kids in America,” wrote Polis. Colorado Gov.

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Jared Polis pleaded with his far-left fans not to let their hatred of Trump prevent them from opening a Trump Account.for every American child under 18 that are designed to supplement their college education, or to help them start a business or put a down payment on a house once they come of age. The government contributes $1,000 in seed money to accounts for babies born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, and parents can invest up to $5,000 a year, half of which can come from pre-tax income.was a no-brainer, and urged his anti-Trump followers to get over their disgust of anything named after the Republican president and do what was in their children’s best financial interest.