Delusional Trump, 80, Teases New War Since He’s ‘More Popular Now’

The president also said he would “consider” military force.

Donald Trump has teased launching a new war before his presidency ends, claiming his popularity has grown among a key voting bloc. ” Trump, 80, has repeatedly suggested that an American intervention in Cuba could happen under his watch, but set a deadline for his plans during a ThursdayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images“I would like to be able to do it,” Trump continued, then claimed, “I won the Cuba n vote by 94 percent in Florida, and I think I’m more popular now than I was then.

”, “We have tremendous people who were treated very badly, Cuban Americans, and they voted for me 94 percent, and we take care of those people. ”Florida was one of the few states to buck the blue wave in the midterms, with two Trump allies elected, congressman Byron Donalds as governor and Ashley Moody to the U.S. Senate.

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Despite Trump’s claim of his improving popularity in Florida, his administration’s brutal ICE raids have seen some Cuban Americans who voted for him turn against him.last week that he was dismayed by the surge in people seeking his legal services amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

“We have relatives living in fear right now, we’ve had relatives who have been deported back to Cuba, unfortunately,” Labrador said. “Personally, I voted for Trump because I wanted to get criminals out of the country,” he said. “We wanted to have a safe America. We never thought that he was going to go after everybody.

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This isn’t what I voted for. ”She added, “The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today. ” During Thursday’s interview, Hewitt asked Trump if he would be comfortable with the use of “a little bit” of military force to free Cuba from its communist regime, with the president admitting he “would certainly consider that. ”“I think I can do anything I want with it,” he said at the time.

“Whether I free it, take it, I think I can do anything I want with it. ”to capture leader Nicolas Maduro and the U.S. has taken military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen, as well as strikes in Syria and Iraq. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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