The FAA projected delays averaging nearly an hour for affected flights. Delta said it was using manual procedures to keep planes moving.

A problem with the system Delta Air Lines uses to calculate aircraft weight and balance delayed flights into its Atlanta hub Sunday, as travelers headed out ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly halted Atlanta-bound flights Sunday morning, then replaced the ground stop with a program that allowed flights to depart at staggered times. The delay program, requested by Delta, applied to the airline and its regional carriers flying into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from the contiguous United States. The FAA projected delays of 57 minutes on average and up to 1 hour and 51 minutes. The program was scheduled through 12:50 p.m. ET.

Also read Delta Air Lines automation issue triggers hundreds of Thanksgiving travel delays in Atlanta

Delta said it was working to restore the automated system that calculates how much a plane weighs and how that weight is distributed before takeoff. The airline said it was coordinating with air traffic controllers to prevent congestion at gates and on the tarmac in Atlanta.on Nov. 13 because of a technical issue with its air traffic control network.

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Flights resumed later that evening, but travel disruptions continued through the weekend.on Nov. 16, disrupting crew communications and the airline’s ability to send pilots final aircraft weight data, according to the union representing United pilots. United said it resolved the issue that day.