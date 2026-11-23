Delta says automation is restored after a tech glitch disrupted Thanksgiving travel, delaying about 2,000 flights Sunday.

A Delta Airlines plane is stationed at a gate at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on January 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Thanksgiving travelers flying out of Austin were urged to double-check their flight status Monday morning after a Delta Air Lines technology problem triggered Traffic near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport appeared to be moving well Monday morning along SH-71 and Presidential Boulevard as holiday travelers arrived at the airport.

Delta said the system behind Sunday’s disruption is working again. But by Sunday evening, about 2,000 Delta flights had been delayed, according to the Associated Press. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Delta Airlines flights delayed nationwide amid ground stop slowing holiday travel Delta said the problem affected automated calculations of a plane’s weight and balance before takeoff. Flight crews used manual workarounds to keep flights moving, and the airline said the automation is now working again.

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At Austin’s airport Monday morning, arrivals and departures experienced some delays. The flight board also showed some Delta cancelations. Travelers were advised to check their specific flight before leaving home, including those heading to the airport to pick someone up. Fire breaks out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's LA-area estate, TMZ reportsAll northbound lanes of U.S. 183 before Cameron Road closed after an SUV hit the median and flipped, scattering debris.