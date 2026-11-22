A technology outage at Delta Air Lines disrupted flights nationwide on Sunday, with hundreds of delays and cancellations centered at its Atlanta hub, as the busy Thanksgiving travel period begins.

A significant technology outage at Delta Air Lines disrupted flights across the United States on Sunday, creating a chaotic pre-Thanksgiving travel environment. The widespread delays were centered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest flying hub in the world, where 203 flights were delayed.

Nationwide, FlightAware recorded 828 delays and 18 cancellations across all carriers between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Earlier in the morning, roughly 20 percent of Delta flights, or about 700 flights, had been delayed. By 11 a.m., FlightAware reported 681 flights delayed at the Atlanta airport and 591 Delta flights delayed nationwide. The problem involved Delta's system for monitoring planes' weight and balance, a critical safety process that determines how aircraft are loaded before takeoff.

Also read Delta Air Lines automation issue triggers hundreds of Thanksgiving travel delays in Atlanta

Delta Automation Glitch Causes Weight Balance Meltdown

A glitch in the automated system used to calculate departing flight weight and balance caused the meltdown, according to a Delta statement to the California Post. Without this automation, Delta teams had to implement manual workarounds to safely depart flights while engineers worked to restore the automated systems. The Federal Aviation Administration initially issued a stop at the Atlanta airport over the technical issue, warning that more than 3,500 flights could be affected.

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Officials later downgraded the advisory to a ground delay around 8:40 a.m., meaning flights heading to Atlanta were allowed to depart but faced delays of almost an hour. The FAA implemented a Ground Delay Program for Delta flights as the airline worked through the initial disruption. Delta stated that it was coordinating closely with air traffic control officials to reduce congestion, particularly at its Atlanta hub, and to keep gates and tarmacs from jamming up.

The airline said teams were working to restore automation used for flight weight-and-balance calculations. The outage forced crews to rely on manual procedures to prepare aircraft for departure, a process that is significantly slower and more labor-intensive than the standard automated approach. In a statement, Delta said: Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation. We thank our customers for our patience and our people for their professionalism.

Nationwide Flight Disruptions Rippling Across Country

The disruption rippled across the country, with aviation experts warning that the manual workarounds were wreaking havoc with flights nationwide. The airline did not immediately say when the automation would be fully restored, leaving travelers uncertain about the duration of the delays. The impact extended to California, where Los Angeles International Airport saw at least 55 flights delayed and one cancellation.

Los Angeles World Airports projected nearly 2.6 million passengers, an average of 215,000 travelers daily, to pass through its terminals over the 12-day holiday period, up 5% from last year. Airport officials have already urged domestic flyers to arrive at least two hours early to navigate heavy crowds and ongoing terminal construction. The timing of the outage, just before the busy Thanksgiving travel period, raised serious concerns about further delays and potential cancellations as the travel rush peaks.

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System Failure Highlights Aviation Digital Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

The weight-and-balance system failure highlights the reliance on complex digital infrastructure in modern aviation. Any disruption to these systems can have immediate and widespread consequences for airline operations. The incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in highly automated air travel systems. As airlines continue to integrate more technology, the potential for large-scale disruptions remains a constant concern for regulators and passengers alike.

Delta emphasized that safety remained the top priority as crews navigated the technical challenges. The airline is committed to getting flights back to normal as quickly as possible. Travelers facing delays are advised to check their flight status regularly and allow extra time for travel. Delta is urging customers to be patient and to expect longer processing times at check-in and boarding gates.

The outage potentially affects connecting flights and holiday plans for thousands of passengers.