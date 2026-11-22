Delays are mounting across the country for Delta Air Lines flights after a ground stop and ground delay caused by a technical issue, the Atlanta-based airline said.

ATLANTA, Ga. — Delays are mounting across the country for Delta Air Lines flights after a ground stop and ground delay caused by a technical issue, the Atlanta-based airline said.

A ground stop issued Sunday morning for Delta flights on their way to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport turned into a ground delay, the FAA said Sunday. The ground delay, which is in effect until at least 1 p.m., means that flights on the ground heading to Atlanta will now be allowed to depart, but they are being delayed nearly an hour. The ground delays are due to a problem with Delta’s weight and balance automation system, the Atlanta-based airline said.

Also read Delta Air Lines automation issue triggers hundreds of Thanksgiving travel delays in Atlanta

“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation,” the airline said. Because flights are taking longer to depart due to Delta personnel having to manually calculate their weight, it is limiting gate space for arriving flights, exacerbating the delays.

“We are working with our air traffic control counterparts to strategically enact programs to protect airport gates and tarmac areas from congestion at our Atlanta hub,” Delta said. Delta passengers are reporting delays at multiple US airports online, including Atlanta, Newark, LaGuardia, Reagan National, Dulles, Boston, Baltimore, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, San Antonio and Birmingham. Just before 10 a.m., nearly 500 flights were delayed at the airport, according to FlightAware , a flight tracking website.

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The delays come just as the busy Thanksgiving travel period is about to begin. Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson airport expect more than 4 million passengers through Dec. 1, up 5% from last year. Latest delays come days after nationwide ground stop Just days ago, a nationwide ground stop caused mass cancellations at the world’s busiest airport.

Atlanta’s airport General Manager Ricky Smith said the nationwide ground stop told Atlanta News First that the incident was a “big test” as Thanksgiving travel nears. This is a developing story.