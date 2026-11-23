Travelers heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday are urged to keep an eye on their flight status after another major airline system issue caused widespread delays.

Airline says a weight and balance system issue caused widespread delays but was not a cyberattack. Monday, November 23, 2026 9:19AMTravelers heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday are urged to keep an eye on their flight status after another major airline system issue caused widespread delays.delayed more than 1,600 flights nationwide SundayMost of the delays were concentrated at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta's largest hub, but flights bound for Atlanta from airports across the country were also affected.

The outage comes just a week after a nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel and follows a recent system outage at United Airlines, adding to concerns about ongoing technical issues affecting air travelers. Delta said the system was restored by Sunday afternoon and confirmed the issue was not caused by a cyberattack. The timing is notable as airports prepare for one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Also read (Not) up in the air: Travelers’ trepidations spike as Thanksgiving nears and tech hiccups abound

AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel will be slightly lower than last year, but roads and airports are still expected to be crowded. Airfare is up 17% compared with last year, according to AAA, while gas prices in the New York area are about 60 to 80 cents higher per gallon. AAA says Tuesday and Wednesday evenings are expected to be the busiest periods on the roads and recommends travelers leave early and make sure their vehicles are ready for long trips.

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"First time in five years we're not seeing higher numbers this year compared to last," AAA Northeast spokesperson Robert Sinclair said. "But having said that, it's not like there's going to be a big retrenchment. There's still going to be a lot of traffic.

" As of Monday morning, airport departure boards showed flights operating on schedule, but travelers are still being advised to allow extra time and monitor their airline's alerts as the holiday travel rush gets underway.