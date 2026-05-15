Delta Goodrem Rallies Australia for Eurovision Entry, Following Health Battles

Delta Goodrem, a renowned Australian singer turned Eurovision representative, is fighting to make a triumphant return to the prestigious competition following her harrowing health battles, including Hodgkin lymphoma and a near-speech loss.

Delta Goodrem is looking to reign victorious for Australia at this year's Eurovision in Vienna , despite once being told she would never speak again. The Born To Try singer and Neighbours actress, 41, has brought Australia to the grand final for the first time in three years with her track Eclipse .

Despite her dazzling career, Delta has been thwarted with health battles, including her Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in 2003 aged just 18, from which she recovered before having to re-learn how to speak after having her salivary gland removed. After failing to enter the competition last year, Australia received the loudest applause of the night on Thursday when she made it through with Eclipse. She joins second-round winners Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Norway, Cyprus, Malta, Albania, Denmark, and Czechia in the finals.

Her resurgence comes off the back of her incredible survivor story, with her first battle being aged just 18, when in July 2003 she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system





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Delta Goodrem Eurovision Australia Vienna Eclipse Hodgkin Lymphoma Salivary Gland Removal Speech Therapy Dance Australia Express Nordenbladet

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