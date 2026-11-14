Delta Goodrem Dances With Aljaž Škorjanec as Kai Widdrington Withdraws From Strictly Come Dancing

Aljaž Škorjanec steps in for ill Kai Widdrington to partner Delta Goodrem on Strictly Come Dancing, while Jaime Winstone returns after injury. Discover full details.

Professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec has prepared to step onto the Strictly Come Dancing floor alongside celebrity contestant Delta Goodrem, following the sudden withdrawal of his usual partner, Kai Widdrington. This replacement comes just hours before the scheduled broadcast, creating a last-minute scramble for the production team and the performers involved. The change in partnership dynamics adds an element of uncertainty to the upcoming week eight performance.

Substitute Partner Steps In For Ill Contestant

Delta Goodrem is set to perform an Argentine Tango with Aljaž Škorjanec after official confirmation arrived on Friday that Kai Widdrington could not participate. The decision was necessitated by illness, which prevented the 31-year-old dancer from fulfilling his duties on the show. Consequently, the 36-year-old Slovenian professional, who had previously partnered with Melanie Walters until their elimination in week two, returned to the competition floor.

Also read Kai Widdrington Withdraws From Strictly Come Dancing Due To Illness

An official statement released via the Strictly Come Dancing Instagram page clarified the situation, stating that Kai was unable to dance on the night due to his health condition. The production team expressed their well wishes for Kai's speedy recovery while confirming Aljaž's role as the substitute. Head judge Shirley Ballas publicly supported the absent dancer, commenting with heart emojis and wishes for a quick return to health.

Nerves And Lucky Charms Before The Dance

Aljaž Škorjanec openly shared his pre-performance anxiety in a social media post on Saturday morning, revealing the personal rituals he employs to manage stress. He posted a video clip featuring his three-year-old daughter, Lyra, who gifted him a Jack Skellington toy to serve as a charm for good luck. The dancer described the moment with a shaky voice, referring to his daughter as his little pumpkin and expressing confidence that the toy would accompany him throughout the day.

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This emotional display highlights the pressure faced by professionals when partnering with celebrities who have limited rehearsal time with new leads. Aljaž's determination was evident as he urged himself and his audience to move forward with positivity. The inclusion of a child's toy underscores the personal support system that athletes and dancers rely on during high-stakes competitive events.

Delta Goodrem Recovers From Rib Injury

Delta Goodrem's participation has been complicated by a prior physical setback that nearly kept her off the stage entirely. The 42-year-old singer had previously suffered a rib injury that forced her to miss Icons Week, a significant portion of the competition. Despite this, she managed to perform a Salsa during week three, a feat that allowed her to remain at the top of the leaderboard for two consecutive weeks.

However, complications arose shortly after that live broadcast when Delta was taken to the hospital due to severe pain that prevented her from sleeping. Medical professionals advised her to rest and sleep in an upright position to facilitate her recovery. Her ability to perform with Aljaž this week marks a significant milestone in her rehabilitation process, demonstrating resilience against previous health challenges.

Jaime Winstone Returns To The Ballroom

In concurrent developments, actress Jaime Winstone has confirmed her readiness to return to the dancefloor alongside her professional partner, Carlos Gu. Winstone had been forced to withdraw from the previous week's show after tearing an abdominal muscle during a training session. Her absence was deeply felt, as she had successfully survived three prior dance-offs, keeping her campaign alive in the later stages of the contest.

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Winstone expressed her frustration and devastation at being sidelined, sharing her feelings on Instagram on Tuesday. She emphasized that medical clearance was granted under specific conditions, allowing her to resume rehearsals. The pair began their comeback with a Charleston, carefully working around the injury with the guidance of their choreographers to ensure safety before the Saturday night performance.

Both Winstone and Gu expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans, acknowledging the messages of love that helped them through a difficult and frustrating week. Their return signifies a renewed competitive spirit as they aim for an amazing performance on Saturday. The combination of new partnerships and returning dancers ensures that the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing episode remains highly unpredictable and emotionally charged.