Delta Goodrem, an Australian singer, has brought her country to the Eurovision Song Contest grand final for the first time in three years. She wowed audiences with her epic ballad Eclipse during the semi-finals on Friday morning, with Australia making it through to the finals by popular vote.

Delta Goodrem has brought Australia to the Eurovision Song Contest grand final for the first time in three years, with her epic ballad Eclipse during the semi-finals on Friday morning.

Australia made it through to the finals by popular vote, joining second-round winners Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Norway, Cyprus, Malta, Albania, Denmark, and Czechia. Betting markets have placed Australia firmly among the frontrunners to win the competition, with bookmaker Sportsbet ranking Australia as the second-favourite to win behind Finland.

The Australian singer's performance was widely praised by Eurovision fans online, with her stage presence and visual staging transforming Vienna's Wiener Stadthalle into a shimmering cosmic spectacle inspired by the shifting brilliance of a solar eclipse. However, there were rumours that Delta may have had to mime the piano during her performance due to Eurovision's strict rules banning live instruments on stage





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Delta Goodrem Australia Eurovision Song Contest Eclipse Semi-Finals Finals Popular Vote Betting Markets Sportsbet Finland Stage Presence Visual Staging Wiener Stadthalle Shimmering Cosmic Spectacle Solar Eclipse Piano Live Instruments Eurovision Rules Performance Exception Linda Lampenius

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