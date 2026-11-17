Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington announce their return to the Strictly Come Dancing live shows in Blackpool following a last-minute partner change due to Kai's hospitalization.

Delta Goodrem and professional dancer Kai Widdrington have confirmed their return to the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in Blackpool following a dramatic medical emergency that threatened their participation in the upcoming shows.

The Last-Minute Partner Change

Delta Goodrem, aged 42, was forced to partner with fellow professional Aljaz Skorjanec after Kai Widdrington fell ill on the morning of the Saturday live show in Barnet. The dancer, aged 31, was unable to perform due to a mystery illness that required immediate medical attention, leading to Aljaz Skorjanec stepping in at the last minute to dance an Argentine Tango to Missing by Everything But The Girl. Delta Goodrem has shared an Instagram post highlighting the 'week of curveballs' she experienced, praising Kai Widdrington as a 'trooper' throughout his health challenges while acknowledging the high nerves of the performance.

Also read Strictly Kai Widdrington Returns For Blackpool After Hospitalization

Kai Widdrington's Hospital Update and Recovery

Kai Widdrington took to social media on Sunday to clear up rumors and confirm his health status, stating he was on the mend after being treated at the hospital in Barnet. He explained that paramedics and hospital staff provided exceptional care, helping him recover faster than expected, and credited his girlfriend with providing tender loving care, including homemade soup and pancakes, during his recuperation. Kai Widdrington explicitly stated that he is back for the rest of the season and will resume training with Delta Goodrem immediately to prepare for the Blackpool leg of the tour, ensuring they do not miss a step in their journey.

Aljaz Skorjanec's Stand-In Performance

Professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec received widespread acclaim for his readiness to learn the routine in a matter of hours, proving his versatility and skill on the floor. Delta Goodrem expressed deep gratitude to Aljaz Skorjanec for making her feel safe during such a sudden transition, describing him as a force and an incredible talent who delivered an amazing job. Kai Widdrington also praised Aljaz Skorjanec extensively, noting that dancing with a new partner in less than 24 hours is unheard of on the show, and he felt gleaming with pride watching from home as Aljaz Skorjanec performed at a high level.

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Choreography and Team Effort

Beyond the main dancers, the success of the performance was attributed to the dedicated efforts of the creative team, including choreographers Maria Tsiatsiani and Leandro Palou, who guided Delta Goodrem through the complex Argentine Tango movements. Delta Goodrem also thanked makeup artist Summer Dyason, hairstylist Lisa Davey, and cost designer Vicky Gill for transforming her appearance into a 'real life dancing emoji' for the live show. This collaborative effort allowed Delta Goodrem to deliver a polished performance despite the significant logistical hurdles and the sudden change in partnership dynamics.

Context of Rocky Competition History

The current situation marks the second major disruption for the Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington partnership during this season of the popular dance competition. Earlier in the year, the duo was forced to skip week four due to a rib injury sustained by Delta Goodrem during rehearsals, for which they were granted a bye to the following week. Despite these physical setbacks and the recent medical scare, Delta Goodrem announced on Saturday's broadcast that she was proud of her dance partner and believed he would be strong enough to come back, a sentiment now realized as they head to Blackpool to continue their competitive journey.