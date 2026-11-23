Delta Airlines passengers are hoping to get back on schedule today after a weekend tech issue caused delays across the country just days before Thanksgiving.

A tech issue with Delta Airlines delayed about 1,000 flights over the weekend. Delta Airlines passengers are hoping to get back on schedule today after a weekend tech issue caused delays across the country just days before Thanksgiving.

The outage affected the airline’s automated weight-and-balance calculations, which help determine whether an aircraft is properly loaded and safe for takeoff. The disruption triggered a temporary ground stop for Delta planes. The ground stop led to about 1,000 delayed flights nationwide. The airline says the system is now back up and running.

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Airlines for America expects U.S. airlines to carry roughly 29 million passengers between this past Friday, Nov. 20 and Monday, Nov. 30.says round-trip domestic flights during the Thanksgiving travel period average about $800. That is 17% more expensive than this time last year. While technology caused travel trouble on Sunday, weather could cause more delays later in the week. Big storms are expected to hit both the West and East coasts, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and a cold front.