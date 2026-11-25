The Tampa-bound jet was taxiing toward the runway at Boston’s Logan International Airport on November 20 when the animal broke free.

A Delta Air Lines flight was abruptly halted on the tarmac after a four-legged escape artist broke out of its carrier and went on the lam inside the cabin.

The Tampa-bound jet was taxiing toward the runway at Boston’s Logan International Airport on November 20 when a passenger’s pet cat slipped free, forcing the captain to hit the brakes and radio air traffic control.

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“We got a situation in the cabin. We need to hold somewhere for a minute,” the pilot told controllers, according to audio from ATC.com. Once the runaway feline was corralled, the captain explained the holdup, saying, “Thanks for accommodating. We had a cat loose in the cabin.

” “That’s a new one,” the controller replied.

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“And have a good day. Meow. ” The aircraft quickly resumed taxiing and landed in Florida on schedule. Retired United Airlines captain Steven Arroyo noted that pilots must halt takeoff procedures whenever a passenger leaves their seat or an animal breaks loose.

Under Delta’s rules, cabin pets must remain inside a closed kennel under the seat throughout the flight, or owners risk losing future pet travel privileges. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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