Delta Flight 2011’s engine issue delayed 177 Austin-bound passengers on Thanksgiving.

A Texas-bound Delta Airlines flight carrying more than 170 passengers on Thanksgiving Day was forced to make an emergency landing and return to Georgia due to an engine problem.

Delta Flight 2011 — which was taking 177 passengers to Austin for the holiday — turned around shortly after takeoff Thursday morning and returned to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,“The flight crew followed established procedures and the aircraft landed safely and returned to its gate without incident,” the spokesperson told the outlet. A Delta flight to Austin with 177 passengers returned safely to Atlanta on Thanksgiving Day after an engine problem forced an emergency landing.

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A replacement aircraft was brought to the gate to take passengers to Austin on the busy holiday travel day. The airline didn’t say how long passengers were delayed, but the aviation data firm Cirium reported it was roughly 3 and a half hours after its scheduled takeoff at 10:30 a.m., according to the outlet. Delta and the FAA didn’t immediately return The Post’s request for more information.