A magnitude 5.0 earthquake near Manhattan Beach forced Delta Air Lines Flight 1972 to perform a go-around at LAX. Details on airport impact and safety protocols.

The United States experienced a significant seismic event on Saturday morning when a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Los Angeles and Orange County region around 9:30am local time. The tremor, which was the strongest in the area since 2014, prompted an immediate and safe diversion of commercial aviation traffic at the world's busiest airport.

Dramatic footage captured the precise moment an air traffic controller at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) tower interrupted landing procedures for Delta Air Lines Flight 1972. The flight, arriving from Kansas City, Missouri, was seconds away from touchdown when the ground began to shake violently. The controller calmly instructed the pilot to abort the landing, stating, 'We're having a big earthquake,' before issuing the command, 'Delta 1972, go around.'

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Flight 1972 Safety and Diversion Details

Delta Air Lines Flight 1972 executed a precautionary go-around maneuver, ascending away from the runway as the camera shook and car horns blared in the background. The aircraft flew over Malibu and near downtown Los Angeles before finally touching down at 10:03am local time. This delayed arrival resulted in a flight duration that was 1 hour and 13 minutes later than originally scheduled.

Todd Crosby, the father of the flight's first officer, shared the audio of the radio transmission on social media, noting his son's voice was audible during the critical maneuver. A Delta spokesperson confirmed that both Flight 1972 and Flight 1628, another Delta plane approaching the airport simultaneously, conducted these safety go-arounds. The airline emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew remained the highest priority during the incident.

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Terminal Damage and Airport Operations

The seismic activity caused visible structural disruptions inside the airport terminals. At Terminal 7, ceiling panels fell to the floor and glass panes shattered, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times. Despite the damage, airport operations resumed quickly. Airport officials inspected the runways for safety before allowing traffic to proceed, and the Los Angeles Fire Department briefly activated earthquake protocols as a precaution.

Passenger reactions varied from fear to relief. Kenna Cramer, a 27-year-old traveler boarding a flight to Washington, described a scene where 'people were scared.' She reported hearing a minor scream from another woman before the situation calmed down. Security lines at TSA checkpoints experienced lengthy backups after screening machines were temporarily shut down to ensure personnel safety during the shaking.

Geological Impact and Regional Response

The epicenter of the 5.0 magnitude earthquake was located three miles southwest of Manhattan Beach, approximately five miles from LAX. USGS seismologist Elizabeth Cochran stated that major structural damage was not expected from a tremor of this size. Outgoing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told Fox News that LAX was functioning normally but remained on high alert following the event.

Smoke plumes were observed rising from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, prompting concerns from locals. Chevron spokesperson Ross Allen explained that the earthquake triggered automatic safety systems, resulting in a contingency flaring incident. Allen assured the public that the event did not pose a safety risk to the surrounding community. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that no immediate injuries were reported in connection with the earthquake.

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Forecast and Future Seismic Activity

The initial quake triggered dozens of aftershocks, including a magnitude 4.5 event at 11:41am and a 4.0 tremor at 2:08pm, according to the USGS. The agency forecast a 40 percent chance of at least one magnitude 4.0 earthquake or greater within the next week. Experts also noted the remote possibility that the initial tremor could be a foreshock to a more powerful event.

Manhattan Beach officials informed residents that there was no pending tsunami threat but advised locals to avoid the pier for safety. This seismic activity follows a recent string of quakes along California's San Andreas Fault, including a 4.2 magnitude event near downtown Los Angeles on November 20. These events occur against the backdrop of expert warnings that a major disaster, often referred to as the 'Big One,' could strike the West Coast by 2043.