Following high-profile service disruptions affecting Delta Air Lines, Apple, and government agencies, experts and officials warn that these incidents may be linked to widespread AI-driven cybersecurity patching rather than a single coordinated attack, potentially signaling a new era of digital vulnerability.

A series of high profile service outages have gained plenty of attention, but are they at all connected? Paris Schutz examines that question Delta Air Lines is scrambling to get back to normal operations after it became the latest company or agency to experience a system outage in recent days.

The airline joins a crowded list of companies like Apple, Chase Bank and JP Morgan, as well as government agencies like the FAA and NSA to experience outages in the last week. In the wake of all the high-profile tech issues, NBC 5 Investigates took a deeper dive and found there might be a common thread connecting many of these incidents.

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National security officials have repeatedly sought to assure the public the outages are not part of some coordinated cyber attackbut some experts are sounding an alarm that the latest disruptions are just the beginning and could become the new normal.

“It is a wakeup call that all should be concerned," said Illinois Congressman and Chicago Mayoral Candidate Mike Quigley, who is a member of the House Intelligence Committee. Quigley says he has been briefed on the outages, and can't reveal classified info, but he says the last 10 days might be the tip of the iceberg, as industries across the public and private sector could be next.

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“Disruption. Access to resources, access to travel, access to the internet, the weakness of those systems to protect the public and private sector from education to health care to local governments," Quigley said. Quigley and other members of the Intelligence committee have a theory that connects the outages -they believe both public and private sector organizations have been using proprietary AI at a breakneck pace to scour their cyber and telecommunications infrastructure for weaknesses to protect against future AI-driven hacking.

And the patching of those systems is wreaking havoc.

"They’re trying to find as much as they can as fast as they can before the bad guys discover the vulnerabilities – and that causes a lot more load on the system," says Jake Braun, Executive Director of the cyber policy initiative at the University of Chicago. He says the outages can be viewed as a sign the organizations are taking upgrades to security seriously.

But he says foreign adversaries to the U.S. might are also likely taking notes "Without question there's there's some guy or gal in North in North Korea who's looking at all this going, Oh gee, I had no idea you could shut down the FAA with just doing this, that or the other thing," Braun said. Braun says the major banks and airlines should have the money to pay for these fixes on their own – but public agencies like local governments or water departments might be especially at risk.

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Quigley says Congress needs to act on a new infrastructure bill to patch up all of the nation’s cyber infrastructure vulnerabilities – before the doomsday conspiracy theories become reality.

"The threats will be greater, they will happen at an accelerating rate, the cost and the difficulty in protecting against them is going to get tougher and tougher, and it's going to be much cheaper and easier for entities to do this damage," Quigley said.