Delta Air Lines' OneTen Commitment: Building an Inclusive Workplace Through Talent Development

This HBR On Leadership episode explores how Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian prioritized diversity and inclusion by shifting the company's talent architecture and focusing on developing front-line employees for internal promotions.

In December 2020, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and his leadership team faced a crucial decision: to commit to the OneTen coalition's ambitious goal of recruiting, hiring, training, and advancing one million Black Americans into stable, well-paid jobs over the next decade.

Joining OneTen presented a significant challenge for Bastian: how could he make Delta truly inclusive and ensure systemically equal access to career opportunities for all? Professor Linda Hill, in this episode of HBR On Leadership, delves into how Bastian transformed Delta's talent architecture, shifting the focus from traditional four-year degrees to prioritizing skills. She highlights the creation of innovative apprenticeship programs designed to attract entry-level employees and detail Bastian's strategic emphasis on developing front-line employees for internal promotions rather than relying on external recruitment. This approach, Hill argues, reflects a deeper commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive workplace. By investing in existing talent and providing opportunities for advancement, Delta aims to break down systemic barriers and foster a culture where everyone has a chance to succeed. This case study serves as a compelling example of how businesses can leverage their talent pipelines to drive positive social change and create a more just and equitable future





LEADERSHIP DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TALENT MANAGEMENT AIRLINE INDUSTRY

