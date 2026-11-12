Delphine Arnault Receives Honorary Doctorate in Seoul

Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, received an honorary doctorate in business administration from Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

Couture, was in Seoul Thursday to receive an honorary doctorate in business administration from Ewha Womans University, which is marking its 140th anniversary this year.

The degree “recognizes Arnault’s management expertise and leadership in driving innovation in the global fashion and luxury industry, as well as her contributions to developing the next generation of talent,” according to a press release issued Thursday.

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“It also celebrates the values she shares with Ewha’s educational vision of developing female talent and expanding women’s leadership on the global stage. ”and Ewha have a long-standing relationship that garnered international attention when the French fashion house unveiled its pre-fall 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection on the picturesque grounds of the private university. Founded in 1886, it is one of the world’s largest female educational institutes and Dior’s partnership, forged in 2020, spans mentoring and educational programs for Ewha students.

“Arnault has played a key role in fostering collaboration between Dior and Ewha, while strengthening the maison’s ties with Korea and celebrating the country’s artistry and creativity,” Dior said in the release. “Her achievements as a woman who has risen to the highest level of decision-making at a global company also reflect the educational ethos of Ewha, which has long led the way in developing female talent.

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” Among prominent figures who have also received honorary doctorates from Ewha are former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dr. Jane Goodall, and Tarja Halonen, Mary McAleese, and Michelle Bachelet, the former presidents of Finland, Ireland and Chile, respectively. Dean Yoon-Sil Lee, dean of the university, said Arnault has “translated creativity and innovation into sustainable business growth and value for the industry while also expanding opportunities for talented women and the creatively gifted to realize their potential and thrive on the world stage.

” “These achievements and contributions are closely aligned with Ewha Womans University’s educational philosophy of awakening individual potential through education and preparing talented individuals to change the world,” she added. Hyang-Sook Lee, president of the university, held out hope that the conferment on Arnault “will encourage talented women as they grow and shape the future through creativity and innovation and bring Ewha’s vision of advancing together with the world to a wider audience.

” In her acceptance speech, Arnault commented: “Korea has long been, and remains, deeply important to Dior, and we are proud to champion young women’s talent and creativity. ” Arnault joined LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the luxury group her family controls, in 2000, starting her fashion career at John Galliano. In 2003, she became the first female member of its board of directors.

She notably served as executive vice president of Vuitton from 2013 to 2023, before assuming the management helm at Dior, the first woman to hold this position at the storied house. In 2013, she launched and established the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, which has recognized the likes of Grace Wales Bonner, Ellen Hodakova Larsson, Marine Serre, Nensi Dojaka and Julie Kegels.

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