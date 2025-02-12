Deloitte Tells US Staff to Remove Pronouns from Emails Amidst DEI Retreat

Deloitte, the world's largest professional services firm, has directed some US employees to remove pronouns from their email signatures as part of a broader scaling back of diversity programs. This move aligns with recent efforts by other companies to revise or curtail DEI initiatives in response to evolving legal and political landscapes.

Deloitte , the world's largest professional services firm, has instructed some staff to remove pronouns from their email signatures. This move coincides with a broader retreat from diversity programs within Deloitte 's US operations, a shift not mirrored by its UK division.

The company's chief people officer, Doug Beaudoin, informed employees in an email on Monday that Deloitte would be discontinuing its workforce and business aspirational diversity goals, its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Transparency report, and its DEI programming. Beaudoin cited 'a detailed review of all pertinent government directives to ensure we comply with their requirements, both as a private enterprise and as a government contractor' as the rationale behind these changes, aligning with 'others in the marketplace.'While emphasizing 'Everyone is welcome at Deloitte,' Beaudoin's email acknowledged a specific request made a week prior to workers in Deloitte's Government & Public Services division, which serves the public sector. These employees were instructed to update their email signature templates to exclude personal information like pronouns, quotes, or taglines, adhering to 'emerging government client practices and requirements.' The memo underscored the division's 'longstanding commitment to compliance with US government requirements.' These changes to DEI programs primarily affect Deloitte's 173,000 US employees. In contrast, Deloitte UK has reaffirmed its commitment to diversity goals, stating its intent to continue reporting annually on its progress on inclusion. Richard Houston, senior partner and chief executive of Deloitte UK, addressed concerns raised by media coverage of the US DEI changes in a memo sent to UK employees on Tuesday. He emphasized that the events in the external landscape 'do not change our commitment to building an inclusive culture and helping all our people to reach their full potential.' Houston clarified that Deloitte US leaders had been 'clear that this reflects the need to remain fully compliant with federal laws.'





