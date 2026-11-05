Bournemouth Councillor Adrian Chapmanlaw Calls for Driver Training Reform After Delivery Van Mounts Pavement

A delivery driver in Bournemouth caused public alarm by driving along a marked red cycle lane, ignoring a cyclist, and mounting a pavement before realizing his error during a confrontation with councillor Adrian Chapmanlaw.

Liberal Democrat councillor Adrian Chapmanlaw has intensified his campaign for stricter driver education standards following a dangerous incident in Bournemouth, Dorset. The controversy centers on a delivery driver who mistakenly navigated a designated red cycle lane as if it were a standard roadway during early morning traffic hours.

The incident occurred at a junction on Wallisdown Road where the vehicle pulled out of the main carriageway, ignoring clear road markings. The driver followed a stunned cyclist along the segregated bike path instead of staying on the road, creating an immediate hazard for vulnerable road users.

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The situation escalated rapidly when the cycle lane split from the main road to serve a bus stop. Rather than stopping or turning safely, the driver continued to follow the cyclist and physically elevated the vehicle over the pavement curb to bypass him. This maneuver demonstrated a complete lack of awareness regarding the boundaries of the infrastructure.

Councillor Chapmanlaw, who captured the footage using a helmet-mounted camera, confronted the individual immediately after the event. The driver, observed wearing a high-visibility vest and believed to be working in deliveries, rolled down his window to offer a startling justification for his actions.

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He admitted to seeing the cyclist but claimed he had become lost while setting up his TomTom navigation system. Mr. Chapmanlaw responded with indignation, explicitly stating that the driver was not on the road and was incorrectly utilizing a cycle lane designed exclusively for bicycles.

The driver offered no apology for the dangerous display and eventually turned across the cycle lane to rejoin the actual road. Mr. Chapmanlaw described the incompetence as exceeding levels of belief, noting that the central lines and the red color of the lane should have provided obvious clues to the driver.

Speaking on his social media page Dorset Safer Roads, the councillor argued that motorists who complain about cyclists using roads are often unaware of the dangers posed by drivers like this one. He emphasized that such incidents are particularly risky during term time when children would be present near schools and residential areas.

Mr. Chapmanlaw concluded that the driver was totally unfit to drive and called for mandatory theory test retakes every five years. He stated that many people are not up-to-date with the Highway Code and that better driver training is essential to ensure public safety on British roads.

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This incident intersects with ongoing controversies surrounding Mr. Chapmanlaw's conduct and political standing within the Liberal Democrats. Last month, he was suspended by the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole party after refusing to remove a separate helmet-mounted video filmed outside Manorside Academy in Poole.

That previous footage showed a taxi parked on zig-zag lines during drop-off time, featuring children and parents in the background. The school pleaded for the footage to be removed due to safeguarding concerns, alleging that children could be identified.

Criticism from fellow councillors and campaign groups has intensified following these events. Simon Wilson of the BCP & Dorset Motorists condemned Mr. Chapmanlaw's refusal to comply with the school's safeguarding request, describing it as a disgrace regardless of parking violations.

Wilson argued that requests to protect children's privacy should be honored immediately without argument. The Daily Mail has sought clarification from the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Liberal Democrats regarding Mr. Chapmanlaw's current suspended status and whether recent driving incidents will influence future disciplinary actions within the party.