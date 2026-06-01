Delivery Driver Admits Stealing £4,000 of Ozempic to Treat Eating Disorder

A 62-year-old delivery driver with 24 years at a major pharmaceutical wholesaler stole over 30 boxes of Ozempic from his workplace, keeping them in his home fridge. He admitted the thefts in court, which were uncovered after a customer reported missing items. The driver claimed he used the weight-loss drug to treat an undisclosed eating disorder. Prosecutors highlighted the breach of trust and potential public safety risks, while defense sought a community sentence given his long, previously clean service. Sentencing was adjourned for further assessment.

A delivery driver has admitted stealing more than £4,000 worth of weight-loss medication Ozempic from the pharmaceutical wholesaler he worked for to treat an eating disorder , a court heard.

Peter Daniel, 62, from Croydon, South London, appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday and was charged with stealing over 30 boxes of the drug. He had worked for Cencora Alliance Healthcare for 24 years with an unblemished record until the thefts, which occurred between April 17 and May 5 this year. The crime was discovered when a customer reported missing items, prompting a CCTV review that showed Daniel taking boxes from pigeon holes not assigned to him.

Police searched his home and found 34 boxes of Ozempic in his fridge, valued at £4,080 total, with each box's retail price around £300. Prosecuting, Michael A'Herne emphasized the high degree of trust violated and the potential danger of medication misuse. He noted the company loses up to 15,000 parcels monthly, costing £300,000, and suggested Daniel contributed to those losses. Daniel has five prior convictions from before 1991.

Defense lawyer Mohammed Bismillah argued Daniel used the drugs for personal medical reasons, not commercial gain, and had an otherwise clean record at work. He requested a community sentence due to the early guilty plea. The magistrates, led by Chair Brij Kalia, adjourned sentencing until July 28 for a pre-sentence report, noting all options including a possible crown court referral were open. Daniel was released on unconditional bail





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Ozempic Theft Delivery Driver Pharmaceutical Crime Eating Disorder Breach Of Trust Croydon Court

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