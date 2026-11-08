Deliveroo Rider Milo Sterlini Chases Lime Bike Thief in Borough London November 1

Deliveroo driver Milo Sterlini pursued a thief who stole a Brazilian tourist's phone in central London on November 1. The case was closed with no suspect identified despite viral video evidence.

Deliveroo rider Milo Sterlini chased a criminal who stole a Brazilian tourist's mobile phone during a routine delivery shift in central London on November 1. The incident occurred in Borough at approximately 8pm when a man on a Lime Bike snatched the device from a woman in her 20s who was visiting from Brazil. Sterlini, who operates the YouTube channel London Eats, documented the confrontation and the subsequent pursuit on his motorbike.

The Pursuit and Decision to Stop Chasing

Video footage captured by Sterlini shows the victim running down the street after the thief, screaming in distress while shouting 'no, no, no, please'. The Deliveroo driver immediately engaged his motorbike to chase the perpetrator, shouting demands for the suspect to drop the stolen item. The thief brazenly responded by stating he needed to make money and refused to comply. Fearing for his personal safety, Sterlini made the strategic decision to cease the pursuit, noting that nine times out of ten, phone snatching criminals are armed with knives.

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After halting the chase, the driver called the police to report the crime and provided comfort to the distraught tourist. The victim was in tears and expressed despair by saying she had lost everything. Sterlini addressed his 356,000 YouTube subscribers with a passionate speech, condemning the act as the lowest form of crime and urging justice for the vulnerable traveler. He emphasized that stealing from a tourist who has never been to London before is particularly egregious and heartless behavior.

Police Investigation and Case Closure

The Metropolitan Police responded to the report at 20:06 hours on Sunday, 1 November, following a notification that a woman in her 20s had her phone stolen on Little Dorrit Court in Southwark. Officers conducted thorough enquiries which included speaking to witnesses and analyzing video and CCTV footage from the scene. A Met Police spokesman stated that despite these efforts, no suspect was identified or arrested for the theft.

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Authorities have confirmed that the case is now closed, although they continue to urge anyone with information to contact the force via 101, quoting reference CAD 6505/1Nov. The police noted that theft and robbery offences in London have fallen to their lowest level in four years due to their relentless drive down phone theft across the capital. They are targeting every stage of the organized criminal chain to prevent such crimes, but this specific incident did not yield a perpetrator.

Impact on Victim and Public Reaction

The theft had significant emotional and practical consequences for the Brazilian tourist, who was scheduled to fly back home the following day. Sterlini highlighted the stress caused by the incident, noting that it likely served as a poor first impression of London for the visitor and may deter her from returning. He criticized the thief for choosing to steal a phone for an estimated £100 rather than working hard in freezing conditions to earn money through legitimate means.

Viewers on Sterlini's channel praised his handling of the dangerous situation, with one supporter calling him an absolute legend for chasing the snatcher. Other comments expressed total respect for his sensible decision to stop the chase to avoid potential violence from a suspect who might be armed. Another viewer commended him for helping the lady and handling the confrontation well, noting that earning a living through delivery is superior to committing heartless crimes. Although the thief was seen running into a property, he remains at large and no legal action has been taken against a specific individual.