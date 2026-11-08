Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Confirmed with Dragon's Dogma 2 Crossover

Delicious in Dungeon season 2 release date is set, with a limited-time Dragon's Dogma 2 crossover offering Laios and Marcille gear until January 29, 2027.

Fans of the fantasy culinary anime Delicious in Dungeon have received confirmation that a second season is officially in production, addressing the two-year gap since the first season concluded. This announcement from Studio Trigger arrives alongside a limited-time digital collaboration with Capcom 's hit action RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2 . The partnership allows players to experience the world of the anime through new cosmetic items and playable character models before the actual series premiere.

Season Two Production Timeline

Studio Trigger has confirmed that work on the Delicious in Dungeon second season is underway, though viewers must wait until the animation is complete before it airs on Crunchyroll . The studio is currently dedicating resources to ensuring the visual quality matches the high standards set by the first installment, which premiered in January 2024. This production schedule explains the delay in delivering new episodic content to the global audience.

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While the specific premiere date for the new season remains unannounced, the announcement itself serves as a definitive update for the fandom. The studio's commitment to the project suggests that the wait will be rewarded with a faithful adaptation of the manga's continuing storyline. This news alleviates concerns about the series being left on a permanent hiatus after its initial run.

Crossover Event Mechanics and Rewards

The Delicious in Dungeon and Dragon's Dogma 2 crossover introduces specific digital rewards for players who log into the game during the active window. Participants can obtain two new cosmetic outfits based on the protagonists Laios and Marcille , which will be automatically added to their in-game storage upon acquisition. These items are designed to replicate the distinct visual styles of the anime characters with high fidelity.

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Additionally, the event includes purchasable character pawns that mimic Laios and Marcille . Capcom developers have handcrafted these pawns to closely resemble their anime counterparts, allowing players to hire them for combat and exploration. The visual details of these units are showcased in official trailers released to promote the collaboration, highlighting the attention to detail in the design process.

Event Deadline and Item Permanence

This collaboration is strictly limited to a specific timeframe, concluding on January 29, 2027. After this date, the opportunity to obtain the Delicious in Dungeon items will vanish permanently from the game. Players must claim the outfits and pawns before the deadline, as they will not be made available through any other means once the event ends.

Interestingly, while the acquisition window is temporary, the cosmetic items obtained remain permanent fixtures in the player's account. Once added to the in-game storage, the outfits and pawns can be equipped and viewed indefinitely, even after the crossover event has finished. This policy ensures that early participants retain their exclusive content regardless of future game updates or event rotations.

Strategic Expansion and Future Implications

The crossover follows recent successful updates for Dragon's Dogma 2 , including the Dark Arisen expansion and its launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 . These moves have expanded the player base, creating a larger audience for cross-franchise collaborations. The inclusion of Delicious in Dungeon aligns with Capcom 's broader strategy of integrating popular anime properties into its gaming ecosystem.

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This partnership marks the latest in a series of anime crossovers for the title, following previous events featuring franchises like Berserk . Industry analysts suggest that Capcom will likely continue this trend to maintain player engagement and attract new users to the platform. The success of such events demonstrates a strong synergy between the gaming and anime communities, benefiting both Studio Trigger and the gaming division of Capcom .