Delicious in Dungeon Fans Excited as Major Exhibition and Anime Expo 2026 Event Coincide

Nearly two years after the successful completion of season one, Delicious in Dungeon fans are eagerly anticipating any news regarding season two. With both an art exhibition and the industry's largest anime convention, Anime Expo 2026 discussing in tow, fans have high hopes that substantial updates will be shared.

Nearly two years after "Delicious in Dungeon" ended its acclaimed first season, excitement surrounding Season 2 is heating up again thanks to a major exhibition launching in Los Angeles on July 2, right as Anime Expo 2026 begins.

Scheduled to run through July 26, the exhibition titled "Ryōko Kui Exhibition" and "Delicious in Dungeon Exhibition" will provide fans with more than framed artwork. It will showcase reproductions of Ryoko Kui's manga projects, rough concept sketches, behind-the-scenes production materials, drawing time-lapse videos, and monster-themed photo spots inspired by the anime's bizarre cuisine. Replica dishes based on creatures from the dungeon will also be displayed alongside exclusive merchandise.

With a possible release window or promotional footage as the main topics of speculation, fans are eagerly waiting for any updates





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