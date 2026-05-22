Delicious Foods with More Vitamin C Than an Orange

Explore a variety of tasty foods that deliver even more vitamin C than an average orange, aiding in collagen production, protecting cells from damage, and supporting brain function.

Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are some of the most popular (and most well-known) sources of vitamin C. However, there are actually quite a few foods with more vitamin C than an orange that can help you meet the recommended daily intake of this important nutrient.

Vitamin C is essential for supporting immune health, aids in collagen production, and protects cells from damage caused by free radicals, contributing to overall cellular health. A variety of tasty foods delivers even more vitamin C than an average orange. A fresh, juicy pineapple contains 96.7 mg of vitamin C in every cup, strawberries offer 70 mg per cup, and one cup of Brussels sprouts delivers 125.8 mg.

Guava offers 125 mg per fruit and avocado, a nutrient-dense fruit, contains 13.4 mg per half. Almonds, Brussels sprouts, papaya, tomato juice, and cauliflower are also excellent sources of vitamin C. Most adults need 75 to 90 milligrams per day, and these foods can help you meet your vitamin C intake goals





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Vitamin C Orange Popular Sources Fruits And Vegetables Nutritional Benefits Heart Health Brain Function Collagen Production Antioxidant Protection

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