Deliberate Fire Destroys Over 30 Double-Decker Buses at Essex Depot

A suspected arson attack at a vehicle storage area in Muckingford Road, Essex, has resulted in the destruction of 36 double-decker buses. The fire, which started shortly before 7pm on Friday, produced thick black smoke visible for miles and took over two hours to extinguish. Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service responded, with road closures implemented to manage the incident. Fire investigators have confirmed the blaze was started deliberately, and a joint investigation is underway. No arrests have been made, and authorities are appealing for information. The fire has caused major disruption and financial loss for local bus operators.

More than 30 double-decker buses have been destroyed after a fire was started deliberately at a depot in Essex . Towering plumes of thick black smoke filled the skies following the incident at a vehicle storage area in Muckingford Road shortly before 7pm on Friday.

Road closures in the immediate area were put in place as Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews worked together to contain the blaze. Officials said 36 buses had been completely wrecked by the fire, which took more than two hours to extinguish. Police have now launched an arson investigation after fire officers determined the blaze had been intentionally started. No arrests have yet been made.

Essex Police said in a statement: 'We're investigating an incident in Linford which led to damage being caused to a number of buses. Alongside colleagues at Essex County Fire and Rescue, we attended a fire at a vehicle storage area in Muckingford Road shortly before 7pm last night, Friday 5 June. At this stage it is being treated as a suspected arson. We are working closely with fire service colleagues to establish the cause of the fire.

' Station Manager Lee Hurst from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service added: 'This was a significant and challenging incident involving a large number of vehicles. Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of our firefighters, supported by Essex Police, utility providers and local farmers, we were able to bring the fire under control and prevent further spread. I would like to thank all of the partner agencies and members of the local community who assisted us throughout the incident.

The fire investigation has determined that the fire was started deliberately.

' Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police or 101 quoting incident 1206 of 5 June, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The incident has caused major disruption to local bus services, with operators likely to face significant financial losses due to the destruction of the fleet. The investigation continues as authorities seek to identify those responsible for the act of arson





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Arson Essex Bus Depot Fire Double-Decker Buses Investigation

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