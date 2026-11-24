Cooking legend Delia Smith and TV presenter Jake Humphrey join locals to oppose a massive £1.2bn data centre in Keswick, citing energy costs and environmental damage.

Cooking legend Delia Smith and TV presenter Jake Humphrey have joined a high-profile campaign against the construction of a massive £1.2 billion data centre near a nature reserve in Norfolk. The pair targeted their opposition at what they termed tech bros, arguing that the proposed facility would offer negligible benefits to the residents of the picturesque village of Keswick while driving up local energy bills. Smith, the 85-year-old former majority shareholder of Norwich City football club, described artificial intelligence as being out of control and expressed deep concern that the technology would disrupt the rural tranquility of the area she considers her second home.

The proposed facility, located off the A140, is set to span approximately 32 acres, an area comparable in size to 20 football pitches. Residents and campaigners have raised alarms regarding the sheer scale of the project, with the 150MW facility potentially consuming enough electricity to power about 50,000 kettles simultaneously. Smith highlighted the environmental and infrastructural strain, stating that the data centre would draw huge amounts of power from the grid and impose a financial burden on the community. She criticized the noise generated by such industrial operations, describing the proposed structure as a nasty horrible thing that does not belong in a rural setting.

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Jake Humphrey, who has previously been labeled a NIMBY activist, insisted that his stance is not selfish opposition but a defense of local rights. He described the nearby Marston Marsh as sacred and argued that ordinary communities should not quietly pay the price for technological advancements. Humphrey joined the campaign last month after a video expressing his opposition went viral on Instagram, and he was recently joined on Monday by Daniel Elmer, the Conservative leader of South Norfolk, along with parish councillors and local environmental groups. Together, they unveiled a banner reading no Apex data centre here to demonstrate the breadth of local resistance to the development.

A central point of contention is the economic impact of the data centre compared to previous industrial plans. Humphrey noted that the proposed project would create only 150 jobs, a stark contrast to the up to 1,000 positions that would have been generated under a previous industrial park scheme. Although Norwich Apex Ltd, the developer behind the plans, claims the facility will generate between £5 million and £7 million in business rates to fund local services, Humphrey argued this figure is insignificant against the long-term impacts. He emphasized that once built, the infrastructure cannot be reversed, and the immediate financial gain does not justify the permanent alteration of the landscape.

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Norwich Apex has stated that the facility would use air-cooling, require no new water, and include acoustic barriers and silencers to reduce noise to acceptable levels. Despite these assurances, the scale of the project remains a major sticking point for locals. Smith added that they are being duped into thinking the developers will help local communities, insisting that the companies will only earn money for tech bros. She reiterated that a data centre in this rural part of Norfolk will do nothing for the people who live there, only serving the interests of those profiting from building large-scale infrastructure.

Humphrey stressed that the opposition is not about stopping progress but about ensuring it happens in the right place and at the right scale. He suggested that a pause is necessary to ensure proper protections are agreed upon before permission is given, noting that this should not be controversial. The pair were joined on Monday by Daniel Elmer, Conservative leader of South Norfolk, parish councillors, and local environmental groups who unveiled a banner reading no Apex data centre here to demonstrate the breadth of local resistance to the development.

South Norfolk Council holds the final authority on the proposal and continues to consider the scheme amidst growing public pressure. A petition against the project has already attracted more than 21,000 signatures, reflecting widespread community anger. Meanwhile, Whitehall has unveiled a draft framework for data centres, a policy area being examined by Ben Goldsborough, the Labour MP for South Norfolk and a leading opponent of the Norwich data centre. Humphrey questioned the urgency of rushing such a development when the government is creating a national plan, suggesting that a pause is necessary to ensure the right place and scale are determined through proper protections.