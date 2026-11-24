Cooking legend Delia Smith and TV presenter Jake Humphrey join locals in opposing a £1.2bn data centre in Keswick, citing noise, energy bills, and environmental harm.

Culinary icon Delia Smith and television personality Jake Humphrey have publicly joined a growing local revolt against a proposed £1.2 billion data centre near the Norfolk village of Keswick. The high-profile duo attended a rally on Monday to voice their opposition to the massive industrial project, which developer Norwich Apex Ltd plans to construct near the A140. Their involvement has intensified scrutiny on the development, bringing national attention to the dispute over infrastructure placed next to the Marston Marsh nature reserve.

Smith Targets Tech Sector Profit Motives

Delia Smith, who identifies the rural Norfolk location as her second home, directed sharp criticism toward the financial incentives driving the project, specifically targeting tech executives she refers to as tech bros. She argued that the facility would provide negligible benefits to Keswick residents while significantly increasing local energy costs due to its massive power requirements. Smith stated that the development serves primarily to enrich those building the centres rather than supporting the community. She described the structure as a nasty, noisy addition that does not belong in such a picturesque area.

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The 85-year-old former Norwich City football club shareholder dismissed claims that the project offers substantial aid to local communities. She asserted that residents are being deceived into believing the facility will bring positive change when it will merely generate profits for external investors. Her comments highlight a deepening resentment among long-term residents who feel the cultural and environmental fabric of their village is under threat from unchecked digital expansion.

Humphrey Warns of Precedent for Rural Damage

TV presenter Jake Humphrey echoed these sentiments, warning that allowing such a large-scale project in the countryside sets a dangerous precedent for other towns and villages. He argued that society cannot simply find a patch of rural land, erect enormous industrial structures, and expect to manage the consequences after the damage is done. Humphrey emphasized that future infrastructure must be located in appropriate areas, built at a suitable scale, and protected by robust planning permissions before any construction begins.

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Humphrey, who previously faced accusations of NIMBYism, insisted his stance is grounded in environmental protection rather than selfishness. He described Marston Marsh as a sacred space that deserves preservation from industrial encroachment. The former CBBC presenter stressed that ordinary communities should not silently bear the environmental and social costs of technological advancement. He called for a pause in such rush developments until a coherent national framework is established to regulate the industry.

Job Losses and Energy Consumption Concerns

A central point of contention involves the economic impact of the proposed facility compared to the previous industrial park scheme that occupied the same site. Humphrey noted that the data centre would create only 150 jobs, a stark reduction from the up to 1,000 positions promised under the earlier industrial plan. This significant drop in employment opportunities has fueled local opposition, with many residents questioning the value of trading a thriving industrial zone for a highly automated digital hub.

The environmental impact of the facility's energy consumption is also a major concern for opponents. The proposed 150MW power facility is projected to consume electricity equivalent to approximately 50,000 kettles running simultaneously. Residents fear this demand will strain the local grid and drive up utility bills for households in Keswick. While Norwich Apex Ltd claims the centre will use air-cooling and acoustic barriers to mitigate noise, locals remain skeptical about the long-term environmental footprint.

Developer Claims and Council Decision Timeline

Norwich Apex Ltd maintains that the project will generate between £5 million and £7 million in annual business rates, funds intended to support local services. However, critics argue this financial contribution is insufficient to offset the infrastructure strain and potential rise in living costs. Humphrey described the promised revenue as a very small amount when weighed against the irreversible impact of the development. He urged the public to recognize the disparity between short-term financial gains and long-term community harm.

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South Norfolk Council holds the final authority on the proposal and is currently reviewing the application amidst intense public debate. A petition opposing the data centre has already garnered more than 21,000 signatures, demonstrating widespread community resistance. Meanwhile, the UK government is drafting a national framework for data centres, with Labour MP Ben Goldsborough participating in the policy review committee. The outcome of this local battle may influence broader national planning decisions regarding digital infrastructure in rural England.