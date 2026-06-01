Deli Boys follows two pampered Pakistani-American brothers who must navigate their father's secretive criminal past after his sudden death. The show's creators have teased that Baba's pit of secrets will just keep getting deeper, and the show's star, Poorna Jagannathan, revealed that the inspiration behind a bloody scene was hilarious.

Deli Boys follows two pampered Pakistani-American brothers who must navigate their father's secretive criminal past after his sudden death. As their luxurious lifestyle crumbles, they face unexpected challenges in a story of family ties and hidden legacies.

In the debut episode of Access, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh take Collider behind the scenes of Hulu's Deli Boys, touring the meticulously recreated deli, Baba's secret apartment, and Max's outrageous casino office while sharing some of the funniest memories from filming Season 1 and 2. Deli Boys Season 2 Proves That Hulu's Best Crime Comedy Is Just Getting Started.

The show's creators and showrunners have teased that Baba's pit of secrets will just keep getting deeper, and the show's star, Poorna Jagannathan, revealed that the inspiration behind a bloody scene was hilarious. Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh also recalled the show's funniest moment and teased their return to the MCU. The show's second season has been highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see what's in store for the characters.

With its unique blend of family drama, crime, and comedy, Deli Boys has proven itself to be one of Hulu's best shows. The show's creators have stated that they have big plans for the show's future, including a potential spin-off series. With its talented cast, engaging storyline, and hilarious moments, Deli Boys is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new show to get hooked on.

The show's second season has already started, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for the characters. With its unique blend of family drama, crime, and comedy, Deli Boys has proven itself to be one of Hulu's best shows. The show's creators have stated that they have big plans for the show's future, including a potential spin-off series.

With its talented cast, engaging storyline, and hilarious moments, Deli Boys is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new show to get hooked on. The show's second season has already started, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for the characters. The show's creators have also stated that they have plans to explore the characters' backstories in more detail, which will add a new layer of depth to the show.

With its unique blend of family drama, crime, and comedy, Deli Boys has proven itself to be one of Hulu's best shows. The show's creators have stated that they have big plans for the show's future, including a potential spin-off series. With its talented cast, engaging storyline, and hilarious moments, Deli Boys is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new show to get hooked on.

The show's second season has already started, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for the characters. With its unique blend of family drama, crime, and comedy, Deli Boys has proven itself to be one of Hulu's best shows. The show's creators have stated that they have big plans for the show's future, including a potential spin-off series.

With its talented cast, engaging storyline, and hilarious moments, Deli Boys is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new show to get hooked on





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Deli Boys Hulu Crime Comedy Family Drama Asif Ali Saagar Shaikh Poorna Jagannathan MCU

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