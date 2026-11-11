Delhi's Fireworks Push Pollution Beyond Monitor Limits

India's air quality stations failed to record peak Diwali smog, spiking 66 times WHO limits, while Lahore's air worsened as cross-border winds spread pollutants.

On Monday, Delhi's automatic air‑quality sensors recorded no data during the night of Diwali, allowing peak pollution levels to soar beyond the instruments' calibrated range. Readings surpassed 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre, equivalent to 66 times the World Health Organization daily recommendation for PM2.5, the deadly fine particulate matter that can lodge deep in lungs.

Monitors Overrun by Diwali Smoke

The Central Pollution Control Board explained that particulate‑matter analysers, installed when the National Air Quality Index began in 2015, were set to a maximum of 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre. When measured concentrations exceeded this value, the telescopic data validation system flagged them as out of range and excluded them from hourly calculations. The result was an apparent hour‑long gap between Sunday night and Monday morning as the fireworks blast peaked.

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Opposition Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the closure of monitoring stations for a 'data fraud' that ignored the worst of the smog, while Congress lawmaker Ajay Maken demanded accountability for the missing PM2.5 records. The CPCB denied deliberate under‑reporting, citing only "differences in measurement" during extreme episodes such as Diwali firecracker bursts.

Pakistan Blames Cross‑Border Winds

Lahore, the northern Pakistani city, logged an AQI of 263 on Tuesday, ranking it as the most polluted major city for a second day. IQAir reported that LA had a PM2.5 concentration 37.2 times higher than the WHO annual guideline. Punjab Environment Protection Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb blamed light winds that carried polluted air from India following the Diwali celebrations.

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Both Delhi and Lahore experienced the same mix of contributors: vehicle emissions, construction dust, and crop‑waste burning during winter, with Diwali fireworks adding nearly 55 percent of Delhi's day‑before PM2.5 load.

Impact on Citizens and Future Monitoring

The absence of data during the peak smog does not mean the air cleared - Congress lawmaker Pawan Khera warned that the choking smoke would continue to threaten lung health and shorten life expectancy. As Delhi remains one of the world's most polluted capitals, this event underscores the need for monitoring systems that can capture extreme pollution events without creating data gaps.

Officials plan to reassess sensor calibration and validation protocols after the incident, aiming to ensure that future extreme episodes do not miss critical readings. The next step involves engaging with state governments to keep stations operational during high‑pollution periods, especially during culturally significant events like Diwali.