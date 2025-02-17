Deleted Scene Reveal: Amadeus Cho Makes a Surprise Appearance in 'Thunderbolts'

A leaked plot synopsis and audience account reveal that a deleted scene in 'Thunderbolts' features Amadeus Cho, a young super-genius and Hulk ally from the Marvel comics. The scene involves Captain America, Falcon, and Bat-Seraph seeking Cho's help at Stark Industries to track down Samuel Sterns, the Leader, after an encounter at Camp Echo One. The scene also name-drops Pepper Potts, Tony Stark's widow, and features Helen Cho, whose Regeneration Cradle was used to build Vision's body.

The second MCU film introduced United States Army General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (William Hurt), his daughter Betty Ross (Liv Tyler), and Dr. Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson), the cellular biologist mutated into the big-brained Leader after he was exposed to the gamma-irradiated blood of Bruce Banner (Edward Norton).

Two recasts, 17 years, and 33 movies later, former Secretary of State Ross (Harrison Ford) ascends to the presidency, Betty is estranged from her Hulk-hunting father, and Sterns masterminds the impending chaos. But there's another Hulk-related character who didn't make the final cut, according to a plot synopsis that leaked online months ago. An audience member who attended a test screening accurately summarized the film’s plot in a post-screening review, which included Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). It's accurate except for a scene that doesn't appear in the recently released film. According to the leak, Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Falcon (Danny Ramirez), and Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas) visited Stark Industries to track down Sterns following an encounter with the mind-controlling mastermind at Camp Echo One. The trio sought the aid of Amadeus Cho, a Stark tech engineer, and the deleted scene name-dropped Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) widow, Stark Industries CEO Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). This deleted scene would have featured Helen Cho (Claudia Kim), whose Regeneration Cradle was used to build a body for the Vision (Paul Bettany). In the comics, Amadeus Cho is Helen’s son: a 16-year-old super-genius and the “seventh smartest person on the planet” who befriends the Hulk. He made his debut in the pages of 2005’s Incredible Hulk #60. Cho later discovered that the Illuminati — Tony Stark/Iron Man, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Doctor Strange, and Black Bolt of the Inhumans — exiled Hulk from Earth, kicking off the World Breaker saga that saw Hulk, as the World Breaker, return from the savage planet Sakaar to wage war on the puny humans who launched him into space. Having spent time as the brainy sidekick to the Hulk and the Greek demigod Hercules, Cho blended brains and brawn as the Totally Awesome Hulk when he absorbed gamma radiation from Bruce Banner during Marvel’s 2015 event, Totally Awesome Hulk. Cho has since served as CEO of the Olympian gods’ Olympus Group, a member of the Champions, and Jimmy Woo’s Agents of Atlas as the Hulk-like Brawn. A version of Cho appears in Marvel’s animated series, 'What If…?'. The live-action film starring Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford is now playing in theaters.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Movies THUNDERBOLTS Marvel Cinematic Universe Amadeus Cho Deleted Scene Hulk Leader Samuel Sterns Captain America Falcon Ruth Bat-Seraph Stark Industries Pepper Potts Helen Cho Vision

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I Think I've Figured Out How Marvel Is About To Solve A Cliffhanger That's Caused 6 Years Of FrustrationFisk-in-Daredevil-Born-Again,-and-Bucky-Barnes-from-Thunderbolts

Read more »

Why Bucky Barnes Doesn't Have a Superhero Suit in Thunderbolts*Sebastian Stan's recent comments about costumes telling a story have led to speculation about Bucky Barnes' plain attire in the upcoming Thunderbolts film. Could this be a deliberate choice reflecting Bucky's ongoing struggle to leave his Winter Soldier past behind?

Read more »

ThunderboltsAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Read more »

Super Bowl LIX Could Feature Marvel's Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four TrailersA new trailer for 'Thunderbolts*' and the first teaser for 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' are rumored to air during Super Bowl LIX on February 9th. This could be a great incentive to watch the game, especially for Marvel fans.

Read more »

Seth Rollins Cut from Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Due to Script Changes and Giancarlo Esposito CastingDirector Jake Onah revealed that actor Seth Rollins was cut from the cast of Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' due to evolving script changes and the availability of Giancarlo Esposito. Onah praised Rollins' talent but explained that the film's direction shifted during production, leading to a casting change. Esposito's gravitas and experience align well with the grounded tone Onah envisioned for the film.

Read more »

Marvel's 'New Thunderbolts' Movie May Borrow from 'Marvels'The upcoming Marvel Studios film 'New Thunderbolts' is drawing comparisons to the acclaimed comic series 'Marvels' due to its inclusion of Phil Sheldon, a photographer who witnesses pivotal moments in Marvel history. Fans speculate that the movie might incorporate more elements from 'Marvels', potentially introducing mutants and the X-Men into the MCU, much like the comic does.

Read more »