Dele Alli Wears Arsenal Shirt After Losing EAFC 27 Bet to iShowSpeed in Viral Livestream Outburst

Former Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli faces backlash after wearing an Arsenal shirt during a Twitch livestream, fulfilling a lost betting wager against influencer iShowSpeed while highlighting his current free agent status.

Former England international Dele Alli has triggered a massive controversy on social media after appearing on camera in an Arsenal jersey during a recent Twitch livestream. The 30-year-old midfielder, who has been without a club since departing Italian side Como in September 2025, found himself at the center of a heated debate among football fans. This incident marks another turbulent moment for the once-highly-rated player, whose career trajectory has sharply declined following his exit from Tottenham Hotspur in 2022.

Dele Alli competed against American influencer iShowSpeed in a match of EAFC 27, utilizing the Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah on the virtual pitch. The streamer, playing for Al-Nassr, secured a decisive 4-2 victory over the former Premier League star. The tension escalated dramatically when Dele missed a crucial late opportunity to score, sparking an immediate and violent reaction from the frustrated ex-pro.

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Prodded by the influencer who explicitly encouraged him to discard his hardware by stating, "I ain't gonna lie, throw the controller, break it," the footballer erupted in anger. He stood up from his chair and repeatedly slammed his gaming controller against the floor in a fit of frustration over the missed goal and the resulting defeat. The violent outburst was captured clearly by viewers and rapidly circulated across social media platforms.

The stipulation for losing the match was that Dele must wear an Arsenal shirt live on air, a team known as the bitter north London rivals of his former club, Tottenham Hotspur. Although he had previously expressed strong aversion to playing for the Gunners, with reports indicating he would prefer to retire rather than join them, he felt compelled to honor the bet. The jersey had been delivered to his residence by a friend, and he reluctantly donned the red and white kit while remaining on camera.

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The decision to wear the opposing team's colors sparked an immediate negative reaction from loyal Tottenham supporters. Dele, who previously stated he would rather end his playing career than wear an Arsenal shirt, looked visibly distressed during the broadcast. He buried his head in his hands as he realized the implications of his actions, creating a stark visual of discomfort for the many fans watching the stream.

The visual of the former Spurs star in rival gear was captured by viewers and rapidly circulated across social media platforms. Many long-time fans of the north London club expressed their dismay, viewing the gesture as a betrayal of the club where he made nearly 200 appearances under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The incident has reignited discussions about his relationship with the club he once represented with distinction.

In stark contrast to the outrage at Tottenham, Arsenal supporters were largely entertained by the spectacle. Images and video clips of Dele in the Arsenal kit went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many users sharing laughing emojis and mocking remarks. One supporter posted a comment noting, 'Dele Alli looks good in an Arsenal kit, he must be feeling victorious,' accompanied by multiple laughing emoticons.

Addressing the controversy, Dele Alli posted a selfie on Instagram later that day to explain his actions. He captioned the image, 'Sorry Spurs fans but a bet is a bet. Congrats iShowSpeed,' acknowledging the displeasure he caused while accepting responsibility for the gaming loss. The post served as a direct acknowledgment of the backlash, though it did little to quell the anger of his former supporters.

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Despite the backlash, the 30-year-old continues to maintain an active presence on Twitch, engaging with fans through regular streams. He has also been seen contacting former teammates for virtual chats, including conversations with Jack Grealish and Tottenham legend Harry Kane. These interactions highlight his efforts to stay connected with the football community while navigating his status as a free agent.

Dele was once lauded as one of English football's greatest talents, having burst onto the scene under Mauricio Pochettino and carving out almost 200 appearances for the north London club. He is now making a habit of phoning old team-mates for a chat in front of his audience of followers on stream, having held brief conversations with both Jack Grealish and Tottenham legend Harry Kane.

The incident underscores the enduring intensity of north London football rivalries, even in a casual gaming context. Fans took sides based on historical club loyalties rather than the trivial nature of the game, with the incident serving as a reminder of Dele's complex legacy. The widespread sharing of the clip suggests that his post-playing career antics continue to generate significant public interest and debate.