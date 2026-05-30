Delco Hero Bowl future uncertain after game ends early amid juvenile disturbances

Longtime football coach Mike Amalfitano said the event has always been known for its purpose and positive atmosphere.

The annual Delaware County Hero Bowl, a 48-year tradition that raises money for the Hero Scholarship Fund of Delaware County, ended early Thursday night after police said groups of juveniles became unruly near Cardinal O'Hara High School.

The all-star high school football game supports educational scholarships for children of first responders who died in the line of duty. Longtime football coach Mike Amalfitano said the event has always been known for its purpose and positive atmosphere. Police said the game was cut short when rowdy juveniles caused disruptions outside the stadium.

In a statement, Police Chief Brandon Graeff said, "A few undisciplined, unsupervised juveniles out of the hundreds in attendance chose to make it about themselves instead of the players, players' families, and the over 2,500 other spectators there to enjoy a great football game.

""We all looked over. We had no idea it was going on.

Then we looked over, and from a distance you see pushing and shoving and that kind of thing," he said. According to police, as dozens of officers worked to control the situation, other juveniles ran in a "stampede" from the concession stand toward nearby woods.

"It's a shame that that happened. It shouldn't happen," he said. He hopes new restrictions will allow the tradition to continue for senior players, coaches and the families of local heroes.

"Today, how everything is going on in the world, you don't want to do away with something that's good," he said. Graeff said no arrests were made and no charges will be filed. He added that the juveniles involved should face consequences at home. The president of the Delaware County Hero Scholarship Board said the board will discuss whether the Hero Bowl will continue next year.12 minutes ago





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