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Flight disruptions have continued at the Salt Lake City International Airport after a nationwide ground stop shut down all departures for more than four hours on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Flight disruptions have continued into the weekend after a nationwide ground stop shut down all departures for more than four hours on Friday. , more than 260 flights were canceled at the Salt Lake City International Airport since Friday morning, 84 of which were scheduled to depart on Saturday. Airport officials said they were working to support passengers, noting that any flight status questions should be directed to airlines.

Also read Salt Lake City passengers await nationwide ground stop to be lifted

Sean Duffy, the U.S secretary of transportation, posted an update on social media Saturday, saying "operations are slowly returning to normal.

" "Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly. We are in close coordination with the airlines to support the ongoing recovery," he said. Duffy said delays and cancelations will continue as airlines work to reschedule flights and reposition their crews and planes. He said their top priority is getting travelers home safely.

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"To our air traffic controllers, pilots, and flight crews who are working around the clock: the nation thanks you for your professionalism and dedication to the flying public," he wrote in the post. The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop due to a "temporary telecommunications outage," grounding all departing flights for several hours. The nationwide event impacted thousands of flights, with more than 9,000 canceled Friday and 4,200 canceled Saturday.

FAA officials assured the public that they thoroughly tested their systems to ensure they were stable and safe before lifting the order. Duffy said the telecommunications outage was due to old analog equipment, and urged Congress to provide billions in funding to replace it. He also confirmed the issue was not linked to the FAA's AI-supported Strategic Management of Airspace system, which was expanded to all air route traffic control centers on Tuesday.

Secretary Markwayne Mullin with Department of Homeland Security said there was no evidence of any deliberate cyberattack on the system, but added that they were "not ready to completely rule it out.

" "This underscores the need for Congress to fund the modernization of these ancient systems," he said. Rain spreads across Utah overnight as snow levels drop in the mountains SaturdayUtah, BYU football games face travel disruptions from nationwide FAA ground stopBox Elder County officials say investigators found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations that Sheriff Kevin Potter drove under the influence of alcohol in a January incident.