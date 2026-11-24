Holiday flight delayed? Bag missing? Here's what airlines may owe you.

As Thanksgiving travel week gets underway, consumer advocates are reminding passengers to understand their rights before heading to the airport, especially when it comes to flight disruptions and lost luggage.

Federal law mandates that you are entitled to a refund for flight cancellations or delays longer than three hours on domestic flights and six hours on international flights. Travelers are also encouraged to document everything during the process. A recent study found that more than one in four travelers who requested a refund were either denied or ignored. Consumer experts recommend reviewing airline passenger rights before traveling and saving key information on a mobile device.

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Doing so can help passengers quickly reference their rights while speaking with customer service representatives or gate agents. For lost luggage, travelers should file a claim immediately after realizing their bags are missing. Don't' be afraid to ask the airline to reimburse you for even the smallest thing.

"You're also entitled to reasonable incidentals," consumer attorney Wayne Hassay said. "For instance, you don't have a toothbrush, for goodness sakes, so they'll also provide compensation for that. " Refunds aren't always the answer to every flight cancellation.

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For instance, if you need to get to your grandma's house, getting your money back might not be the best answer. It really depends on your unique situation. Missing 19-year-old Marine found dead during search in Twentynine Palms, authorities saySo always be willing to ask for what you think you deserve.

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