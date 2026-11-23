Delaware baby name data for 1940 to 1949 and 2015 to 2024 shows which boys' names gained or lost ground, with national rankings for comparison.

Delaware baby name records show a clear shift in boys' naming patterns between 1940 to 1949 and 2015 to 2024. The data covers 15 boys' names, including Robert, John, Richard and Edward, and compares the number of babies given each name in Delaware with national totals and rankings for the same periods.

Each entry lists the number of babies recorded in Delaware for both decades, the name's ranking among all names in the later period, the name's origin and meaning, and the national count for 1940 to 1949. The figures make it possible to see which names remained popular, which declined sharply, and how Delaware compared with the rest of the United States.

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Delaware Baby Name Counts in the 1940s

John recorded the highest Delaware count of the 1940s, with 1,873 babies given the name between 1940 and 1949. Robert followed with 1,708 babies, and Richard recorded 999 babies in the same decade.

Nationally, John ranked third among the most common names for 1940 to 1949, with 711,600 babies. Robert ranked second nationally with 758,115 babies, and Richard ranked fifth with 477,472 babies, showing that Delaware's leading names closely mirrored national preferences in that era.

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Thomas and David also had strong Delaware counts in the 1940s, with 662 and 855 babies respectively. Nationally, Thomas ranked eighth with 350,771 babies and David ranked sixth with 426,365 babies during the same decade.

Names That Fell Sharply in Delaware

Raymond, Harry and Francis experienced the steepest declines in Delaware between the two periods. Raymond fell from 242 babies in the 1940s to 24 babies in 2015 to 2024, while Harry dropped from 260 to 10 and Francis from 280 to 10.

The later rankings confirm the decline. Raymond ranked 257th and Harry and Francis each ranked 341st among the most common names in the 2015 to 2024 period. Paul also fell from 362 babies to 25, dropping to 254th place, while Ronald fell from 563 babies to 17 and slipped to 288th.

Gerald and Lawrence also declined in Delaware, from 198 to 186 and from 207 to 229 respectively in the two periods being compared. Lawrence actually increased, while Gerald's Delaware count remained close to its earlier level, ranking 61st in the later period.

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Names That Gained Ground or Held Steady

Edward remained one of the most popular names in Delaware, with 390 babies recorded between 2015 and 2024, ranking third in the later period. This was down from 505 babies in the 1940s, when Edward ranked eighteenth nationally with 174,798 babies.

Gary and Stephen each recorded 256 babies in Delaware during 2015 to 2024, ranking 24th in that period. Both names rose from their 1940s Delaware counts of 218 for Gary and 225 for Stephen, and Gary's national ranking of fourteenth in the 1940s with 217,766 babies stood out among the names reviewed.

Overall, the dataset shows that a number of traditional names declined in both Delaware and national popularity, while a smaller group held or regained strong rankings. The records provide a clear, figure-based view of how boys' names in Delaware changed over the course of more than seven decades.