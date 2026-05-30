Delaney Hall Immigration Facility in Newark: A Scary and Volatile Situation

NewsNation National Correspondent Jessica Kartalija discusses the situation outside the Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark, highlighting the hostile environment and the challenges faced by the press in reporting on this story.

On Friday's broadcast of NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight, NewsNation National Correspondent Jessica Kartalija discussed the situation outside the Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark . She said that it's a scary situation and that they had to have full security out there because of the hostile environment.

Kartalija explained that the situation outside the facility at night is very different from what it is like during the day. As soon as it gets dark, people in masks appear, including those wearing gas masks, and individuals in all black with their hands covered. Kartalija emphasized that the press is essentially a target in this situation, and that the hostility towards them is a significant concern.

The lack of NewsNation insignia or any identifying features on their equipment or clothing made them less of a target, but Kartalija stressed that the situation remains a scary and volatile one. The full security presence was necessary to ensure the safety of the NewsNation crew, and Kartalija noted that people were cursing at them, which added to the tense atmosphere.

The scene outside the Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark is a concerning one, and Kartalija's observations highlight the challenges faced by the press in reporting on this story. The situation outside the facility at night is marked by an increase in hostility and aggression, and Kartalija's comments serve as a reminder of the risks faced by journalists in this environment.

The Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark has become a focal point for protests and demonstrations, and the situation outside the facility is increasingly volatile. Kartalija's account of the situation outside the facility provides a glimpse into the challenging environment faced by the press and highlights the need for increased security and caution when reporting on this story.

The situation outside the Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark is a complex and multifaceted one, with a range of factors contributing to the hostile environment. Kartalija's comments serve as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing the safety of journalists and ensuring that they have the necessary support and resources to report on this story.

The Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark has become a symbol of the contentious issues surrounding immigration, and the situation outside the facility is a reflection of the broader societal tensions. Kartalija's observations highlight the need for greater understanding and empathy in this environment, and her comments serve as a reminder of the importance of respectful dialogue and engagement.

The situation outside the Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark is a concerning one, and Kartalija's account of the events provides a nuanced and detailed understanding of the complex issues at play. The hostile environment outside the facility is a significant concern, and Kartalija's comments serve as a reminder of the need for increased security and caution when reporting on this story.

The Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark has become a focal point for protests and demonstrations, and the situation outside the facility is increasingly volatile. Kartalija's account of the situation outside the facility provides a glimpse into the challenging environment faced by the press and highlights the need for increased security and caution when reporting on this story





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