Delaney Hall demonstrations enter ninth day as New Jersey State Police assume security operations

Anti-ICE agitators and pro-ICE counter-protesters converged outside Delaney Hall Saturday while state police took over security operations. DHS says federal agents have been assaulted during days of demonstrations and unrest.

Pro-ICE supporters clash with anti-ICE agitators outside of Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey. May 30, 2026. Supporters for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement clashed with anti-ICE agitators outside Newark, New Jersey's Delaney Hall on Saturday as theLocal authorities repeatedly stepped in to separate intensifying conflicts which spilled out into the road outside the detention center.for not allowing state authorities to assist federal authorities in deescalation, New Jersey's Democratic Gov.

Mikie Sherrill authorized State Police to take over public safety measures from federal authorities. Large plastic orange barricades surrounded the center Saturday, as well as metal barriers meant to separate the opposing sides. Despite the barriers, the rivaling groups still managed to clash physically, prompting repeated attempts from law enforcement to separate them. Immigration agents display bloody wounds they allegedly incurred when New Jersey man Brendan John Geier bit them.

May 28, 2026.agitator was hit with federal charges after gnarly photos showed bloody bite marks he allegedly made into federal agents' arms during violent clashes outside Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey. Brendan John Geier, a 26-year-old man from Madison, New Jersey, was part of a group of agitators blocking the road near Delaney Hall on Thursday night when ICE deportation officers instructed the group to move away, the U.S. The group allegedly ignored the commands and instead violently engaged with the officers, according to the DOJ.

Geier then"engaged in a struggle with deportation officers, kicking officers and ultimately biting an officer’s forearm, and another’s knuckle. Both victims received treatment at a local hospital," prosecutors said. He was charged with assaulting federal officers and causing bodily injury and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cari Fais on Friday, the DOJ said.

"We will not tolerate the vicious attacks on ICE officers we’ve seen in New Jersey the last few days. These riots are clearly not 'peaceful protests' as you can see from the photos of these horrific wounds. Assault a federal officer, you’ll be held accountable," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote in a Friday afternoon post on X.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Breaking News Latest News Current News World News National News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Jersey Governor Criticizes ICE Over Delaney Hall Access DenialThe governor of New Jersey has criticized the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for denying her and other New Jersey Democrats access to Delaney Hall, an immigration facility in the state.

Read more »

Protesters at Delaney Hall claim detainees were beaten inside ICE detention facilityProtests continued at Delaney Hall​ on Thursday for a seventh day​ in a row after demonstrators clashed with ICE agents overnight.

Read more »

6 protesters arrested after clash with ICE officers outside Delaney HallThe families of detainees and their supporters said Thursday that immigrants being held at Delaney Hall in Newark have been subjected to pepper spray and physical force as the situation inside deteriorates.

Read more »

Delaney Hall anti-ICE clashes continue despite New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's peaceful protest zoneClashes continue between protesters and ICE at Delaney Hall despite a peaceful protest zone set up by New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. Meanwhile, doctors are warning about the dangers of the Benadryl challenge, a trend where kids take high doses of the medication to induce hallucinations.

Read more »