Delaney Hall anti-ICE clashes continue despite New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's peaceful protest zone

Clashes continue between protesters and ICE at Delaney Hall despite a peaceful protest zone set up by New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. Meanwhile, doctors are warning about the dangers of the Benadryl challenge, a trend where kids take high doses of the medication to induce hallucinations.

Delaney Hall anti- ICE clashes continue – despite New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill 's ‘peaceful’ protest zoneMemorial Day weekendWhile none of them died, doctors say the cases were serious enough to raise concerns about a troubling trend that continues to circulate online.

But physicians warn the same doses that produce those effects can also have devastating consequences.

“We have seen an uptick in cases of kids who have been overdosing on Benadryl, and this kind of goes in line with the national uptick in cases we’ve seen, especially in Texas, Ohio, and in Virginia,” Dr. Shahfar Khan of Rady’s told CBS 8. “The dose required to induce hallucinations is also the same dose that can cause cardiac arrest and respiratory arrest,” he added. Kahn said that easy access can lead families to underestimate its risks.

Doctors say overdoses can also cause seizures, dangerous heart rhythm problems and stopped breathing. Depending on the severity of symptoms, treatment may include medications to stabilize heart rhythms and, in extreme cases, defibrillation.

“There is a lot of peer pressure, and if a group of kids is doing this, you kind of go with the flow. Children think, if my friend’s doing this, it must be safe,” Kahn said.

“But just because it’s over the counter, it doesn’t make it safe. ”Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth has recorded more than 100 emergency department visits related to Benadryl overdoses over the past six months. The so-called Benadryl challenge has been circulating on social media for several years. Getty Images Kahn urged parents to watch for warning signs such as bizarre behavior, unsteadiness, flushed skin and overheating, and to talk openly with children about online trends.

Anyone who suspects a child has taken too much Benadryl or another medication should contact Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.





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