Del Casher Death Honored As Inventor Of Iconic Wah-Wah Pedal

Del Casher died at 88, remembered for inventing the wah-wah pedal. The article explores his collaboration with Frank Sinatra and Gene Autry and the device's legacy in music history.

Del Casher died on Oct. 1 at the age of 88, marking the end of a life that profoundly shaped the sound of electric music. His family announced the passing of the session musician, who worked with icons like Gene Autry and Frank Sinatra. Beyond his studio work, Casher is best known as the inventor of the wah-wah pedal, a device that became essential to rock history.

Del Casher Invented Key Guitar Technology

Del Casher created the pedal and its instantly-recognizable tone shifter during the mid-1960s. He demonstrated the device to Frank Zappa during a jam session with the Mothers of Invention in 1966. Zappa subsequently gave one to Jimi Hendrix, who made it the centerpiece of his guitar virtuosity. This chain of events introduced the effect to a generation of players who would define modern rock tones.

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Wah-Wah Pedal Impact On Music Genres

Hundreds of rock guitarists utilized the pedal from the late 1960s onward to craft distinctive riffs. Guitarists such as Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Kirk Hammett all used it to twist and turn their tone. The device was not limited to classic rock but appeared in blues, funk, soul, and heavy metal. Famed Motown guitarist Melvin Ragin even earned the nickname Wah Wah Watson after embracing the sound in Detroit studios.

Iconic Songs Featuring The Wah-Wah Tone

Jimi Hendrix performed Voodoo Child (Slight Return) with a high-profile use of the pedal in music history. Eric Clapton used the device on Cream's discography tracks before his solo career. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page took the effect to a creepy place on Dazed and Confused. Frank Zappa explored the weird and wiggly side of the pedal in the proceeding eight-plus minutes of the track Son of Mr. Green Genes.

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Wah-Wah Watson And Motown Funk Legacy

Wah Wah Watson joined the Funk Brothers in 1968 and brought the pedal to classic Detroit records. The Temptations track Cloud Nine is defined by Watson's slippery, almost juicy-wet wah chording. Marvin Gaye's I Heard It Through the Grapevine opened with a wah statement. Commonly thought to be another Wah Wah Watson lick, some say it was played by Don Peake on the record.

George Clinton And Emotional Funk Uses

Funkadelic tracks by George Clinton utilized the wobbly affect for shaking the booty. In One Nation Under a Groove, the wah guitar is secondary though no less essential. Eddie Hazel used the wah pedal in Freedom to make his guitar sound like weeping for ten minutes. Hazel was told to imagine his mother had died while on acid in the studio. This created one of the most emotional uses of the pedal in history and cemented Casher's invention as a timeless tool.