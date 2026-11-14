Dejounte Murray Requested a Trade From the Pelicans. Here Are Four Possible Destinations.

A handful of teams may make sense for Dejounte Murray after he requested a trade, including his preferred destination of Phoenix. Here’s the full list:

Dejounte Murray’s forgettable stint in New Orleans is headed for its end after the star guard requested a trade from the franchise. His three-year run with the Pelicans was marred by injuries from the start, and he’s now publicly looking for a new home with his team in a perpetual rebuild, now sitting at 4–9..

Green and Murray are on similar contracts, but it’s unclear whether the Suns possess the same level of interest in Murray as he has in heading to the desert.report indicated the Suns and Pelicans have not talked about a potential trade involving Green and Murray thus far. The Suns likely want to get off of Green’s contract ahead of his $36 million player option next season.

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Murray has a $30.8 million player option next year, though, which makes the fit somewhat peculiar. As Phoenix’s interest remains unclear, here’s a look at all the teams that could make sense for Murray. Dejounte Murray is reportedly interested in joining the Suns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Let’s stick on the Suns for a moment as we know that Murray wants to team up with Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges in Phoenix.

The Suns could use a starting point guard alongside Booker, but Murray isn’t the cleanest option. He’s a good creator, but he’s struggled to stay on the floor throughout his time in New Orleans and he would keep a $30 million salary on Phoenix’s books next season. The Suns’ issue with Green is that his level of production hasn’t matched his large salary. Murray brings a similar problem, but maybe Phoenix decides the additional playmaking is worth the swap.

If Murray is brought in, he does make a bit less than Green, too. With Bridges headed for free agency, flexibility is important for Phoenix should the franchise want to retain him and acquiring Murray brings a few million worth of wiggle room. Golden State is another team with a sizable contract it wants to move. That’s Kristaps Porziņģis’s deal, two years for $40 million, which he signed over the offseason before his recentamid ongoing health issues.

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The Warriors are just under the second apron, and a 1-for-1 swap for Porziņģis’s deal wouldn’t match up. Moses Moody might have to be added to this scenario because the Warriors wouldn’t want to give up multiple pieces like De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford to get there.out of Porziņģis’s contract, which is currently bringing zero value. On the flip side, the Pelicans could be interested in taking it on since only $3 million of the contract is guaranteed next season.

Plus, with Porziņģis away from the NBA, he could work out a buyout with New Orleans, which would only help the Warriors convince them to bite as a trade partner. On the floor, the Warriors could use some additional firepower,Rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg has been great, but every little bit helps.

Even if Murray’s fit isn’t clean with Brandin Podziemski in the picture and, eventually, Jimmy Butler once he returns from injury, the Warriors need to get some production out of the hole Porziņģis’s contract has left. Cade Cunningham does it all for the Pistons. Even with All-Star big man Jalen Duren out with a hamstring injury, that always remains true.

Daniss Jenkins has been great as a secondary ballhandler and a player who can run the second unit, but Detroit could benefit from a veteran guard who could make Cunningham’s life a little easier. If the Pistons want to get a bucket-getter that likely wouldn’t require draft capital thrown elsewhere, Murray would make sense.

Detroit would have to trade away John Collins and Kevin Huerter , assuming Duncan Robinson is off limits as a premier floor spacer for the shooting limitations that come with Duren and All-Defensive wing Ausar Thompson. The Pistons aren’t near the first or second aprons this year, so they could make the money work.

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An issue would be Murray’s player option next year once Thompson’s extension kicks in and rotation players like Jenkins and Paul Reed become free agents. More shot creation to take some pressure off Cunningham has been a need for a while, though, and Murray could be a low-pressure stopgap if the front office is confident he can stay on the floor.

The Kings have looked for a veteran guard to help rookie sensation Darius Acuff Jr. before | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The lowly Kings have been in search of a veteran point guard to take some pressure off of rookie sensation Darius Acuff Jr. for a while. Russell Westbrook retired and Sacramento reportedly worked out players like Victor Oladipo and Cameron Payne over the offseason.

The search hasn’t amounted to anything, especially when you consider the Ben Simmons signing before he went down with a torn Achilles during practice just ahead of his return to the NBA.. Some guard depth would help with Malik Monk and second-round pick Emanuel Sharp manning the backcourt in the second unit.

Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine are Sacramento’s primary trade candidates and they are each making at least $45 million this season, so the Pelicans would need to shed additional salary to take back one of them and remain under the first apron . Murray and Herb Jones would get the Pelicans to match LaVine’s $49 million expiring salary nearly exactly, but New Orleans would need some draft assets from Sacramento if Jones was included.

Blake Silverman is a writer at Sports Illustrated, primarily covering the NBA and WNBA. Before joining SI in November 2024 as a breaking/trending news writer, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation and A10Talk. He’s an alum of both Michigan State and St. Bonaventure University, receiving a master’s degree from the Bonnies’ sports journalism program.

Outside of work, he’s a husband, father, yogi and fairly mediocre tennis player who’s open to any tips on how to play defense in EA Sports College Football.