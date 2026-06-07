Dejan Lovren hits out at English media and Arne Slot over Mohamed Salah treatment

Former Liverpool star Dejan Lovren has launched a blistering attack on Arne Slot and the English media over the way they treated Mohamed Salah during his final season at Anfield. Lovren, 36, grew close with Salah during their time together at the club and they have remained good friends despite the Croatian representing Zenit Saint Petersburg, Lyon and PAOK since his departure in 2020. Salah endured a difficult final campaign with the Reds, scoring just seven times in the league after winning the Premier League's Player of the Season award in 2024-25. He also had a high profile fallout with Slot and confirmed in March that he would be leaving the club this summer a year before his contract ended.

Former Liverpool star Dejan Lovren has hit out at the way the English media treated Mohamed Salah during his final season at Anfield - and also launched a blistering attack on Arne Slot .

Lovren, 36, grew close with Salah during their time together at the club and they have remained good friends despite the Croatian representing Zenit Saint Petersburg, Lyon and PAOK since his departure in 2020. Salah endured a difficult final campaign with the Reds, scoring just seven times in the league after winning the Premier League's Player of the Season award in 2024-25.

He also had a high profile fallout with Slot and confirmed in March that he would be leaving the club this summer a year before his contract ended. Throughout the season, Salah made several digs towards the former Liverpool boss, leading to his conduct and form being criticised by pundits, including Jamie Carragher - who called him 'selfish' and suggested that he was no longer a guaranteed starter for the club.

And Lovren has now jumped to Salah's defence and criticised the way the Egyptian was treated over the past 12 months. Lovren took aim at Reds legend Jamie Carragher, who he accused of 'performing on TV'. The way the English media treated Mohamed Salah during his final season at Anfield is 'disgusting', according to Lovren. Lovren accused pundits of performing on TV and getting paid for it, and suggested that some pundits were jealous of Salah's success.

He also claimed that Slot was the main reason for Salah's exit this summer. Lovren said that Slot's poor management of Salah was the reason for the forward's departure, and that the club's handling of the drama between Salah and Slot was 'internally mismanaged'. Lovren also suggested that other players should take responsibility for the team's struggles, but that some players never came forward.

He also echoed Salah's thoughts that he had been 'thrown under the bus' and made a scapegoat for the team's struggles. Lovren said that he didn't take Carragher too seriously and that he was wrong in his rankings of the top five players in Liverpool history. He also said that he knew deep down who Mo is, and that he's a really good guy inside, with a good mind and a good heart.

Lovren insisted that Salah deserves so much better, and that he was the main reason for the forward's exit this summer. Lovren's criticism of Slot and the English media continued with him aiming a dig at how the club handled the drama between Salah and Slot, and echoing the forward's thoughts that he had been 'thrown under the bus'. Lovren also claimed that Slot is the only reason why Salah is leaving the club this summer.

The former Liverpool star also suggested that the club's handling of the drama between Salah and Slot was 'internally mismanaged'. Lovren also echoed Salah's thoughts that he had been made a scapegoat for the team's struggles and insisted that no-one was there to 'protect and support him' when he needed it. Lovren also claimed that other players should take responsibility for the team's struggles, but that some players never came forward.

Lovren's criticism of Slot and the English media has sparked a heated debate, with many fans taking to social media to defend the former Liverpool star. Lovren's comments have also raised questions about the club's handling of the drama between Salah and Slot, and whether they did enough to support the forward during a difficult time





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