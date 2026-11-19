Nurse practitioner Deirdre Keane finished the 2026 New York City Marathon at 34 weeks pregnant, fulfilling her goal of running all World Marathon Majors.

Deirdre Keane crossed the finish line of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1, 2026, in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The 38-year-old nurse practitioner and management consultant completed her seventh marathon while pregnant, achieving the final leg of her ambitious goal to run all seven World Marathon Majors. Keane finished the race in just over four hours, marking the culmination of a journey that began earlier in the year with the Tokyo Marathon.

Keane, who hails from New York, participated in this hometown race at 34 weeks gestation. Her final time was recorded at 4 hours, 6 minutes, and 55 seconds. This performance contrasted with her previous attempt in 2025, where she completed the same course in just over three hours. The group that organizes the race verified her average mile pace of 9 minutes and 26 seconds. This achievement marks a significant milestone in her career as an endurance athlete, who has now completed 74 marathons and ultramarathons.

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World Marathon Majors Completion Strategy

The premier series of marathons includes major city races in Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, Sydney, Tokyo, and New York. Keane designed 2026 as a year for bucket list items before she and her husband, Brian, started their family. She signed up for 11 races, including the seven World Marathon Majors, a trail marathon in Ireland, two ultramarathons, and an Ironman competition. This comprehensive plan was formulated when she expected pregnancy to take a longer time to occur.

Her quest began in March with the Tokyo Marathon. However, by the time the Boston and London marathons occurred in April, Keane noticed a slowdown in her pace and a change in how she felt. She took a pregnancy test during this period and shared the news with her husband. The couple agreed to adjust her schedule, keeping the Ireland marathon slow and canceling the Ironman and one ultramarathon. She had already completed the first ultramarathon before discovering the pregnancy.

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Medical Clearance and Physical Adjustments

Deirdre Keane received explicit clearance from her doctor to continue competing in these races. The medical advice required her to remain vigilant regarding nutrition and hydration. Her physicians instructed her to stop exercise at the first sign of muscle cramping. Keane relied on her status as a highly trained athlete to follow this protocol successfully. She maintained open communication with her healthcare providers throughout the process.

Her husband, Brian, was initially skeptical and worried about the physical limitations of running during pregnancy. The couple found existing research on intensive exercise during pregnancy to be surprisingly limited. They decided to take each race one at a time without pushing for pace records. Keane agreed to keep walking as a backup option during all remaining events. Her obstetrician-gynecologist was relieved when Keane completed the races, though she did not anticipate the New York finish at such a late stage.

Global Race Timeline and Support System

After securing medical approval, Keane traveled to Australia in August to compete in the Sydney Marathon. She ran the Sydney race at 25 weeks pregnant. She then traveled to Germany to complete the Berlin Marathon at 29 weeks. Her schedule continued with the Chicago Marathon, which she finished at 31 weeks in just under four hours. The New York City Marathon served as the final event at 34 weeks.

Keane expressed increased anxiety about the New York race because her pregnancy was visibly prominent. She experienced physical sensations of the pregnancy more intensely during this final leg. Friends joined her along the course to provide support. Her husband, Brian, appeared at multiple locations to hand her water and keep her hydrated. The marathon route passed Weill Cornell at mile 16, the location where she plans to deliver her baby.

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Personal Motivation and Family Legacy

Keane found inspiration for her endurance pursuits from her father, John. John was an Irish immigrant who ran marathons during the 1980s and 1990s. He passed away from cancer when Deirdre was 13 years old. John continued to run in his final months, completing his last New York City Marathon one day before undergoing surgery to remove a tumor.

Years later, when Keane attended college, she decided to run a marathon in her father's honor. This decision sparked a lifelong passion for the sport. She cited the ability to demonstrate human physical and mental capability as her primary motivation. Keane noted that while her feat is unusual, she was not the first woman to run a marathon while heavily pregnant. Experts generally consider exercise safe for healthy pregnancies, but intensive limits remain unclear. Keane attributes her success to her stubbornness, determination, and good fortune in feeling well throughout the year.