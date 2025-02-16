Deion Sanders Warns Against Chasing the Bag: Prioritize the Game, Build Character

Former NFL star and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders emphasizes the importance of focusing on athletic development over financial gain for young athletes in the age of NIL deals and social media.

Deion Sanders , a longtime advocate for young athletes prioritizing development over financial gain, recently discussed the evolving landscape of college football on the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game. Sanders, joined by hosts Gillie and Wallo, emphasized the dangers of chasing money over honing skills, particularly in the era of social media, NIL deals, and outside distractions.

He stressed that many young players are falling victim to the allure of quick riches, neglecting the foundational work necessary for long-term success. Sanders' message was clear: 'The first mistake they make is chasing the bag. Chase the game. The game got the bag. Don’t chase the bag. The bag ain’t got the game.' His philosophy stems from the belief that financial success is a byproduct of greatness, not the primary goal. Sanders acknowledged the unprecedented financial opportunities NIL deals present for young athletes but warned about the lack of financial literacy among many players. He expressed concern that those receiving large sums without proper understanding of financial responsibility risk squandering it. He urged players to prioritize programs that cultivate life skills like discipline, accountability, and responsibility, extending beyond the realm of football. Sanders' message resonates throughout his coaching career: greatness attracts money, not the other way around. Beyond the field, Sanders cautioned against external pressures. Wallo shared a story about women seeking financial gain by associating with young athletes, prompting Sanders to discuss another group—agents who prey on players, promising to maximize NIL earnings but often exploiting their financial naiveté. Sanders questioned the necessity of an agent for high school players, especially when the money is temporary. He concluded by reaffirming his mission at Colorado: developing well-rounded individuals beyond the gridiron. Even as his own sons graduate from CU, Sanders remains dedicated to coaching as a father figure, ensuring his players leave equipped for life beyond football. He believes in shaping young men prepared for the world, differentiating Colorado's approach. For Sanders, winning transcends the scoreboard; it encompasses building character, discipline, and enduring success





