Deion Sanders handles outside chatter — in this case, speculation over his future as coach at Colorado — by simply tuning out the noise.

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders handles outside chatter — in this case, speculation over his future as coach at Colorado — by simply tuning out the noise.

The defense mechanism worked for him during his Hall of Fame football career, his baseball playing days and now amid buzz that he's on a hot seat turned up to broil. Colorado faces hard — and financially impactful — decisions after the season finale against UCF on Saturday in the wake of a third losing campaign in Sanders' four seasons leading the program.

Also read Deion Sanders Shrugs Off Colorado Firing Rumors Ahead Of Season Finale vs. UCF

“Do you think that bothers me? " Sanders said Tuesday of the conjecture. "Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or impacts my life?

“That don't affect me like it may affect you or may affect some others. Because I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life. ” Really, all Sanders wants to see out of the Buffaloes this weekend is “consistent effort,” he said.

“They’re fighting to the end. That’s why when I say I’m proud of them, I really am.

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" Sanders is 20-28 at Colorado with three years left on an extension he signed in March 2025. His buyout is approximately $25.5 million.

“Do I want to win? You’re darn skippy! ” Sanders said.

"Yes, yes, with all my heart, with all my soul. If you knew me, you would know how much I want to win. Not just me, because I’m a winner, I want to win for this city, for this fan base, for the kids in the locker room, the coaching staff, and the people who really, really, truly care.

“I want to win with all my heart. ” His players, too. For him. For that locker room.

Tight end Brady Kopetz is one of the players who were with the Buffaloes before Sanders was hired in December 2022. He's had a front-row seat to Sanders' impact on the program.

“He’s a legend, and he definitely changed the trajectory of CU football," said Kopetz, who wears a leadership patch. “He might not know what his future is, but he cares about us and he loves us and he wants us to be the best versions of ourselves every single day, no matter what we’re going through or what we’re going through as a team. He's always going to push for us and try to make us better people.

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I’m forever grateful for him. ” The Buffaloes followed up a win over then-No. 14 Houston — their first victory over a team ranked in the AP top 15 since 2007 — with a 35-28 loss at Cincinnati last weekend. The Buffaloes are 1-10 on the road over the past two seasons. A win Saturday, though, would be their third in five weeks following a five-game skid.

A positive step in the right direction for the team?

“I want to just not win this weekend as a consolation prize, but to win because we’re capable of winning,” Sanders said. “I want to show what we’re capable of doing. ” One of the first steps against the Knights is cutting down on penalties. The Buffaloes lead the league with 73 penalty yards a game.

“I understand that we’re not disciplined as we want to be on the field, but they’re darn sure disciplined in that classroom,” said Sanders, whose team has had a strong academic showing in recent semesters. "Just got to find a way to transfer that onto the field. “Got a lot of good people on this team. We ain’t going to jail.

We ain’t flunking classes. We’re not showing out in the community, but we ain’t winning games. We’ve just got to win games. Everything else is on point.

We've just got to win games. "