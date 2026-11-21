Deion Sanders gets about five death threats a day, per The Athletic, which obtained 15 closed harassment cases since he took over Colorado football.

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Then Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder, bringing his larger-than-life personality and celebrity to the program. Colorado’s on-field results under Sanders have been uneven, but his tenure has also been marked by significant off-field challenges. Sanders has continued coaching while managing serious health issues. More recently, police recordsThis page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

Also read Bernie Sanders unveils his plan to push Medicare for All when Democrats take power

If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. According to a September report, Sanders regularly received death threats. At one point, he said he was receiving"about five" threats per day.

Public records from Boulder shed light on how authorities handled many of those situations. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field on April 19, 2025 in Boulder, Colo. In May 2023, a pair of university police officers waited for Sanders outside his office. Once the two-time Super Bowl winner met the officers, they told Sanders about a series of threatening voicemails on a Colorado football ticket office phone line that mentioned him.

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At the time, Sanders was just six months into the job and had yet to coach a game.

"I guess this confirms what you are working on," Sanders told Evis McGee, a member of his personal security team, after learning about the voicemails, per the police report. Colorado police cases involving harassment or suspicious activity directed at Sanders since he left Jackson State and was named the Buffaloes head coach. Two additional cases remain open, with records unavailable, and most stem from 2023.

In a YouTube video posted in January by Sanders’ son, Deion Jr., Michael Rhodes warned players to"be mindful of who comes in with you, especially on the elevator.

" Rhodes delivered those comments during an introductory meeting ahead of the 2026 season. "Don’t let somebody coerce you into scanning them up on the floor, because everybody’s trying to get to Coach Prime," he continued. Rhodes is the head of Sanders' university-paid security team. Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks the side line in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.

"Some people say, ‘Coach, what do you need a head of security for? ’ We get death threats all the time," said Sanders.

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"Why? I’m a Black man making it happen. … That stuff is real. MATT RHULE DRAWS THE LINE AFTER FAN VERBALLY ATTACKS HIS 13-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER FOLLOWING LATEST NEBRASKA LOSS Colorado athletics said its security efforts involve Sanders’ personal security team as well as the CU Boulder Division of Public Safety.

"The safety of Coach Prime is our top priority, and we take every threat seriously," the athletics department said in a statement. "CU Athletics works closely with the CU Boulder Division of Public Safety to coordinate security efforts with Coach Prime’s entire team, including his security detail, and respond appropriately to reported threats.

" Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Ga. , on Sept. 3, 2026. Nearly half of the 15 closed cases The Athletic reviewed were found to have ties to one individual who repeatedly mailed threatening letters. The letters contained incoherent passages and biblical references, along with racist remarks directed at Sanders.

, something that seemed completely out of reach earlier in the season. Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 42-32 upset of Houston last week.